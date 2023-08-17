Celebrity Family Feud Exclusive Clip: Tamron Hall Appears, Makes the Audience Laugh With 'Divorce' Answer

Tamron Hall has proven to be a multi-hyphenate during her impressive career, and her upcoming appearance on Celebrity Family Feud showcases why she's become such a beloved TV personality.

Hall appears on Sunday's new episode of the ABC competition series, and TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip of one of the most comical scenes to date.

"We asked one hundred married men, If you inherited a fortune, what's the first thing you would give your wife?" host Steve Harvey asks Hall.

"A divorce," Tamron responds as the audience erupts in laughter.

"Let me tell you something if you ask a hundred men that I know, and they inherit a fortune, they finna give your ass a divorce," Harvey says as the laughter intensifies.

It's a short and comical clip that will leave you laughing.

Check out the exclusive below.

The highly anticipated episode also features Stephen A. Smith, so it promises to be a banner episode of this hit series.

The casting is the key to a great episode of Family Feud, and the producers have been firing from all cylinders this season.

The format always delivers compelling family drama as the contestants desperately try to outmaneuver the opposing family.

It makes for great TV.

"Hosted by Steve Harvey, Chris Redd and Fortune Feimster and later Stephen A. Smith and Tamron Hall battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities," the logline for the episode teases.

We can't wait to watch the episode on Sunday, August 20! Can you?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.