Charity Lawson to Compete on Dancing With the Stars; ABC Announces Next Bachelor

Charity Lawson said goodbye to The Bachelorette Monday night during the emotional season finale.

But don't fret, ABC fanatics.

As revealed during the telecast, Lawson will be back on the network very soon.

Lawson will compete for the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars Season 32, airing Mondays this fall.

Lawson is the second name confirmed to participate in the upcoming season, which returns to ABC after a one-season run on Disney+.

The Bachelor Nation favorite will be competing alongside Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

The rest of the celebrity line-up for the series is set to be revealed on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Not long to go, DWTS Fanatics!

We already have two reality TV stars, and we should probably expect more to be revealed for the show.

The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 8 also revealed our next Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei was left brokenhearted when Charity ended their relationship in the season finale.

Thankfully, his quest for love on TV will continue as he is set to headline The Bachelor Season 28, set to air on ABC in 2024.

"When is it going to happen for me?" Joey said as his relationship imploded.

Graziadei was much more optimistic about what happened when he appeared in the live aftermath special.

"This is crazy," he said to host Jesse Palmer after he was named the next lead of this franchise.

"I never expected this at all. I never knew this is what my life was turning into."

If you watch The Bachelorette online, you know the tennis player struck a chord with viewers.

Charity ultimately chose Dotun Olubeko as the winner of the final rose.

Graziadei revealed he needed some time to get some closure, but "watching Dotun's and Charity's connection was enough for me."

ABC declared the tennis pro is "looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.

"He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.