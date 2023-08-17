Crimson Hearts Collide: Hallmark Enters Scripted Podcast Space With Romance-Mystery Series

Hallmark has been a dominant force with its feel-good movies and series for several years.

Today, Hallmark Media dropped some exciting news that's sure to resonate with the fans of its projects.

Hallmark will join the scripted podcast space with the–new original podcast series Crimson Hearts Collide, "a soulful romance-mystery story spun from the company's Mahogany content initiative."

The podcast series produced by AYR Media debuted its inaugural trailer today. It will premiere the first two episodes on August 24, followed by new episodes every Thursday, available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

"An eight-part series, Crimson Hearts Collide marks the first-ever scripted podcasting venture for the company, and a milestone in the continued extension of Hallmark's legacy brand Mahogany, an iconic 30+ year-old card line brought to life as a Hallmark Media entertainment initiative last year," the company said in a press release.

"Mahogany content offerings spotlight storytelling that exemplifies family, community, connection, positivity, and the power of love – all through the unique lens of Black culture."

"I'm thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium," said Hallmark Media's SVP Programming Development, Toni Judkins, in a statement today.

"Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming."

Crimson Hearts Collide tells the story of Sonora Williams, a top lawyer in New York City who is as driven as they come.

One day, she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything: Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama.

For her entire life growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family, leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her?

In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must travel to Alabama and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers, who immediately captures her attention.

Crimson Hearts Collide features an all-star cast, including Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Amanda Seales (Insecure), and Keith D. Robinson (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday).

It is produced in partnership with Aliza Rosen's AYR Media.

