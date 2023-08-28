Dancing With the Stars: Witney Carson Won't Return for Season 32

We are just weeks away from the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiere.

We don't have the confirmed cast for the series' return to ABC, but we do know that another pro is bowing out.

Witney Carson took to TikTok Sunday to reveal her decision to skip this year's edition.

"This was not a decision that we took lightly at all," Carson declared, referring to herself and her husband Carson McAllister.

"But we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season."

"And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it."

Carson doesn't feel like she's at a stage where it was a good idea to uproot her family to remain on the show this year.

The DWTS pro gave birth to her second child earlier this year, and "moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us," she shared.

"I also feel like I'm not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for," Carson added.

"I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it's not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching."

Carson has been a firm fixture on the reality TV series since 2014 and has earned plenty of fans during her tenure.

In 2022, she finished in third place in the competition for the Mirrorball Trophy with Wayne Brady.

As DWTS charts course for ABC after one season on Disney+, some significant changes are on the horizon.

Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke both announced their intention to retire from the competition following Dancing With the Stars Season 31.

It was later revealed that cohost Tyra Banks was stepping away after hosting for three seasons.

Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host alongside Julianne Hough for Dancing With the Stars Season 32.

A premiere date has not been determined, but there's a good chance it will be revealed very soon as the cast reveal is set to come early next month.

That doesn't mean we don't already have some exciting casting news:

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette) are our first big names.

What are your thoughts on Witney taking a leave of absence?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.