Dark Winds Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Wonders of the Unknown

Joe Leaphorn isn't making much headway yet on solving the car-bomb murder of Emerson Charley, is he?

Instead, finding the belt buckle J.J. was wearing when he died near where Tomas Charley supposedly left B.J. Vines' lockbox sent Joe further down the rabbit hole on Dark Winds Season 2 Episode 2.

First, the good news: Jim Chee survived being shot in the shoulder on Dark Winds Season 2 Episode 1. He also managed to survive being dragged back to civilization by Joe. Barely.

Joe almost didn't make it himself. He threw himself in front of a semi cab to make the driver, who hadn't intended to, stop. Jim didn't have much time left.

Once Joe got Jim the medical attention he required, he was off again on his investigation, with J.J.'s belt buckle serving as an extra incentive for him, as if he needed one.

He immediately threw Bern in the most awkward of situations, taking Jim's statement when he was again lucid. Joe knew their history, but did that anyway, whether out of expedience or because he was looking to work on the tension between Jim and Bern. Who's to say?

After giving short shrift to his work wife, he turned around and did the same thing to his actual wife, Emma. He couldn't be bothered to detail his overnight absence.

Also, Joe blew off her planned visit by the medicine man to banish the evil spirits from their family. He was on the hunt, and nothing else mattered.

Instead, Joe was off to interrogate B.J. Vines, Rosemary's husband, whose missing lockbox is a central part of this murder.

B.J. was more interested in playing semantics with Joe than providing actual intel. How could Joe be sure the belt buckle came from the lockbox since it hadn't been found? He denied any involvement.

The shady B.J. is up to his neck in this case. It's been established that he was involved with the cult The People of Darkness, as was Dillon Charley, the deceased man's brother.

Also, Emerson's son Tomas stole the lockbox, then disappeared, likely as a consequence.

Vines owns the land where the drill site explosion killed J.J., And now his buckle turned up likely in B.J.'s possession. That can't be a coincidence.

Sadly, there was no appearance by the conniving Rosemary this episode. But the tracks in the carpet from her oxygen tank wheels suggested she was eavesdropping on their conversation.

Joe turned to Gordo for help. Let's hope their jousting continues to be a regular occurrence this season.

Gordo seems willing to serve as Joe's sounding board and to help him out however he can, as long as Joe keeps his crime on the reservation.

While Gordo had little valuable evidence for Joe this time, he did have sound advice that Joe didn't want to follow, telling him to visit his father, Henry, for his memories of the cult.

Henry had held Joe's position before him. And he let it be known that he expected more than that from Joe.

It quickly became apparent why we hadn't met Joe's parents before. Because of his father's condescension, Joe didn't visit home any more than he had to.

As Joe was about to storm off, Henry did come through with the name of Margaret Cigarette, the blind healer who also appeared on Dark WInds Season 1.

Margaret vaguely confirmed what Tomas Charley had intimated about the white people taking over the cult. More cultural appropriation, huh?

Joe enjoyed a sweet moment with Sally, showing her how to calm her teething baby and whipping up a home remedy to help with the pain.

He would never admit it, but Joe likes having Sally and her infant around the house.

While Joe was making what could graciously be called steady progress, Bern had quite a bit on her mind.

First came her forced encounter with Jim at the hospital. She attempted to keep things all business at first.

He broke down the walls by apologizing for deceiving her about his role as an undercover FBI agent, essentially derailing their fledgling relationship. She gave him a protection pouch he had never gotten around to picking up. Baby steps.

Then came her heart-to-heart with Joe about her interview with Border Patrol. Naturally, he didn't want to lose her. Look at that lot he has beside her at the station.

You can't blame Bern for looking at her career options. Joe shouldn't be retiring anytime soon. But you never know in their line of work. At least Joe came around by the time they were done talking.

Recanvassing the burn site, Joe and Bern located B.J.'s empty, missing lockbox ... and Tomas's body.

Next, they found Benny, Tomas's missing son, holding a gift-wrapped package containing a doll with a bomb in it sent by Colton Wolf, the psycho killer they're hunting.

That led to the hilarious scene where Joe called in Henry to disarm the bomb. Henry efficiently does so with Joe's help then insults him afterward.

Joe had to break the news about Benny's father to him.

But Benny proves to be Joe's best source of information, informing him that Colton was the person who blew up the oil well, according to his grandfather.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.