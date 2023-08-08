FBI: Most Wanted's Alexa Davalos Not Returning for Season 5

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes well underway, it's surprising that casting news is trickling out for broadcast TV dramas.

Unfortunately, the news we're about to share will not come as good news for fans of FBI: Most Wanted.

Per Deadline, Alexa Davalos is no longer part of the CBS procedural's expansive cast.

Per the outlet, the actress was "informed by a producer on set that she won't be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago."

The decision means there will be no on-screen farewell for Kristin Gaines.

As a result, FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Episode 1 will likely explain Kristin's departure.

Unfortunately, at the end of FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, there was no indication that Kristin was plotting her departure from the team.

It's sad for the fans who were invested in her arc because it means the resolution probably won't land as well as it should.

Still, Deadline notes that Davalos' departure is "amicable," which could indicate the actress will return down the line.

Procedurals, especially those crafted by Dick Wolf, tend to bring back former cast members for guest stints.

Sometimes, former stars can return in a more permanent capacity, but it will all come down to whether Davalos is interested in an encore and what other projects she has in the works.

The Man in the High Castle alum joined the series during FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 and turned in an excellent portrayal of Kristin.

The FBI spinoff series has had its fair share of casting changes in its relatively short life.

Julian McMahan, Kellan Lutz, and Miguel Gomez departed during the third season, changing the show's trajectory forever.

Dylan McDermott joined the cast to help fill the void left by McMahon, while Edwin Hodge was added to the cast last season.

We have a long wait before fresh episodes of the Tuesday drama air.

Initially, the series was on CBS' fall schedule, but the strike has found the network delaying its returning scripted shows.

There's no telling when any current shows will be back on the air.

We hope for a resolution that finds the writers and actors getting a fair deal to return to doing what they do best: Delivering first-rate TV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.