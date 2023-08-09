For All Mankind Shocker: Jodi Balfour Out as Series Regular

at .

When For All Mankind Season 4 gets underway on Apple TV+, viewers will see less of one of its most popular stars.

TV Line reports that Jodi Balfour is bowing out of the alt-history drama as a series regular.

Balfour, who plays Ellen, is expected to appear in some capacity.

Jodi Balfour speaks onstage during the 48th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

The series has said goodbye to some fantastic people over the years, and something tells us we'll be saying goodbye to more as the years in the narrative go on.

Ellen has been a key player since For All Mankind Season 1, and her presence has been felt throughout three glorious seasons.

Ellen Considers - For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 3

Knowing that we'll be seeing less of her doesn't give us much excitement for For All Mankind Season 4.

As you'll recall, the criminally underrated series ended its third season by writing out Shantel VanSanten's Karen Baldwin and Sonya Walger's Molly Cobb.

The series has had a wonderful tapestry of characters since For All Mankind Season 1, and as we gradually lose the originals, it's starting to feel like we're losing what we loved the most about the show.

Obviously, the fourth season might blow our socks off, and we'll be eating crow, so we'll need to tune in to find out.

Ellen Helps - For All Mankind

Apple TV+ has not determined a release date, but all episodes were shot before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so there's a high chance it's on the agenda for the final months of 2023.

Daniel Stern (Shrill, Manhattan), Svetlana Efremova (The Americans), Tyner Rushing (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List), and Toby Kebbell (Servant) have all joined the cast of the fourth season.

Earlier this year, Balfour appeared on fellow Apple TV+ drama series Ted Lasso in the role of Jack Danvers.

Jack was a love interest for Keeley Jones.

Hey, Jack - Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 7

As of this time of writing, a fourth season has not been announced, and there's a good chance the show is over.

But there's always that chance the show will return in another capacity.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments.

Love Is In The Air For These TV Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

For All Mankind Quotes

It's not good. It's not good at all.

Margo

Gary: When do I get my shot?
Ed: Just trust me when I tell you that when you're ready, I'll let you know.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind Photos

For All Mankind SDCC Poster
Kelly Baldwin on FAM - For All Mankind
Kelly is Really Going Through It - For All Mankind
Sorrowful Kelly - For All Mankind
Kelly on Mars - For All Mankind
Cynthy Wu at 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - For All Mankind
  1. For All Mankind
  2. For All Mankind Shocker: Jodi Balfour Out as Series Regular