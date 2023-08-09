For All Mankind Shocker: Jodi Balfour Out as Series Regular

When For All Mankind Season 4 gets underway on Apple TV+, viewers will see less of one of its most popular stars.

TV Line reports that Jodi Balfour is bowing out of the alt-history drama as a series regular.

Balfour, who plays Ellen, is expected to appear in some capacity.

The series has said goodbye to some fantastic people over the years, and something tells us we'll be saying goodbye to more as the years in the narrative go on.

Ellen has been a key player since For All Mankind Season 1, and her presence has been felt throughout three glorious seasons.

Knowing that we'll be seeing less of her doesn't give us much excitement for For All Mankind Season 4.

As you'll recall, the criminally underrated series ended its third season by writing out Shantel VanSanten's Karen Baldwin and Sonya Walger's Molly Cobb.

The series has had a wonderful tapestry of characters since For All Mankind Season 1, and as we gradually lose the originals, it's starting to feel like we're losing what we loved the most about the show.

Obviously, the fourth season might blow our socks off, and we'll be eating crow, so we'll need to tune in to find out.

Apple TV+ has not determined a release date, but all episodes were shot before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so there's a high chance it's on the agenda for the final months of 2023.

Daniel Stern (Shrill, Manhattan), Svetlana Efremova (The Americans), Tyner Rushing (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Terminal List), and Toby Kebbell (Servant) have all joined the cast of the fourth season.

Earlier this year, Balfour appeared on fellow Apple TV+ drama series Ted Lasso in the role of Jack Danvers.

Jack was a love interest for Keeley Jones.

As of this time of writing, a fourth season has not been announced, and there's a good chance the show is over.

But there's always that chance the show will return in another capacity.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.