Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer Returns in Photos and Teaser as Paramount+ Sets Fall Premiere Date

"Frasier has reentered the building," teases Kelsey Grammer's Frasier in the first promo for the revival series.

We'll start with the great news.

The highly-anticipated revival will premiere in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Two episodes will be available on that date, followed by one new episode a week.

If you're on the fence about signing up to Paramount+ for the show, CBS is airing the first two episodes back-to-back on Tuesday, October 17, out of a special episode of Big Brother.

Frasier has returned to Boston as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college.

The titular character is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

As for returning faces, Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's radio producer, Roz Doyle, will return.

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, will stage a comeback.

The cast also includes Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor Alan, and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department.

The cast is rounded out by Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

David Hyde Pierce will not return to the show, with the actor revealing before the show got a pickup that he wasn't interested in revisiting the series.

Whether an eleventh-hour deal was reached, we don't know, but it would be pretty cool.

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

CBS Studios produce the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

The first two episodes of the new series are directed by legendary director and television creator James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer, and director of the critically acclaimed series Cheers, as well as the original series Frasier, Will & Grace, and Dear John.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

This fall marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on television, which still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

