Frasier: Bebe Neuwirth Returning as Lilith In Paramount+ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer will not be the only returning star for the Frasier revival.

Paramount+ announced Wednesday that Bebe Neuwirth would reprise her role in the upcoming revival series.

The actress will appear in one episode as Lilith, featuring Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) birthday party.

"When they reunite, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston," reads the episode's description.

"What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages."

The Frasier revival nabbed a formal pickup in 2022, but the lack of original stars aside from Grammer was a cause for concern.

The actor revealed that David Hyde Pierce decided against revisiting his Niles Crane character.

The confirmed cast for the series includes Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man), and newcomer Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son David.

Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) are not confirmed to return, but we shouldn't rule out guest roles for the pair.

The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Frasier has had a long and winding road back to the screen, but it's nice to know the next chapter is in production.

Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date, but it should be in the next few months.

