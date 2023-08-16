Gen V: Plot, Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know About The Boys Spinoff

They are deranged, egotistical, maniacal, careless, carefree, narcissistic, powerful, and just about any adjective one can use to describe the complex superheroes of The Boys' world.

Every season of The Boys is more mind-boggling than its predecessor; one wonders how they come up with some of this stuff.

And it would seem their minds know no bounds because the people behind The Boys decided there was more to be said about nasty twisted superheroes. How about tracing their evolution from when people usually learn about themselves?

And thus, the idea behind Gen V was born.

The official series synopsis teases:

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V, which explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them rather than God-given.

These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking.

They quickly learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they will become.

There is a lot to digest from that synopsis, but if one thing is clear, the show will match, if not overshadow The Boys.

The realization by The Boys' supes that there was nothing special about them upset their entire worldview. The importance they had bestowed upon themselves by thinking they were somehow chosen evaporated into thin air.

It took a while for them to make peace with the fact that they were part of an experiment.

That knowledge has been out for a while, and the new generation of supes know that they were part of an experiment.

It changes a lot of things because it stops the notion that the world owes them something, making them understand that they must work for it -- and nowhere is more competitive than an academic setting.

At Godolkin University, young supes from all walks of life converge to hone their skills.

That is just but one part of the ordeal because they must deal with competition from peers, being in the presence of other young, hot, and talented individuals, and the goal of joining The Seven.

Moral quandaries presented by the power and situations these supes wield have always been at the forefront of their struggles, and this new generation must face the same thing.

Some supes want to do good because they understand the responsibility that comes with their powers, while others want to milk it for all it's worth.

Who is Part of the Gen V Cast?

The series features a big cast ensemble of young actors.

Jaz Sinclair leaves the witching world of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to lead the Gen V cast as Marie Moreau.

Chance Perdomo also leaves his warlock powers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to take on the newer powers of Andre Anderson.

Lizze Broadway plays Emma Shaw.

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap.

London Thor and Derek Luh are Jordan -- a gender-shifting supe.

Asa Germann as Asa Riordan.

Patrick Schwarzenegger portrays Golden Boy.

Sean Patrick Thomas is Polarity.

Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Carosa.

Will There Be Crossovers Between The Boys and Gen V?

Prime Video has confirmed that the below The Boys actors will appear on Gen V.

Clancy Brown as Richard "Brink" Brinkerhoff.

Jason Ritter's role is undisclosed.

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train.

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.

P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke.

Jensen Ackles is rumored to have a cameo as Soldier Boy, but that is pending confirmation.

How Many Episodes Will Gen V Season 1 Have?

Gen V Season 1 is set to be eight episodes long.

When Will Gen V Premiere?

Gen V Season 1 will premiere on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Is there a Gen V Season 1 Trailer?

Prime Video has yet to release a full trailer, but they did release a teaser, which is bloody entertaining.

The teaser sees Marie join Godolkin University, where she meets other young supes.

Each has a unique power, and Marie learns how to control and improve her powers which have something to do with blood and how she can control it, whether it's hers or another person's.

While other first-year students are concerned with partying and sex, Marie has a goal, and nothing will distract her from it. She wants to be the first black woman in The Seven.

But does she want it more than anyone else? That makes her a target among her peers.

The teaser promises blood, disgust, sex, friendship, betrayal, and shocking revelations.

Among those revelations is that Godolkin is not what it appears to be.

There are secrets the school would like to keep hidden, but with many unpredictable youngsters around, someone is bound to find something.

Speaking about Gen V, series star Patrick Schwarzenegger called it "Euphoria meets superheroes."

You can watch the teaser in the embedded YouTube video and check back for the trailer once it's out.

Where to Watch Gen V Online

Like The Boys, Gen V will be available exclusively on Prime Video with a subscription.

And that's all we've got for now, so be sure to bookmark this page, as when we get more news, we'll have updates!

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.