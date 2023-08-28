General Hospital: Kassie DePaiva to Return as One Life to Live's Blair

General Hospital is staging another crossover with a defunct soap opera, and we are so here for it.

According to TV Line, One Life to Live's Kassie DePaiva will return in the role of Blair Cramer on the ABC series.

The news comes just weeks after the actress opened up to Soap Opera Digest about a potential return.

"There's a lot of history there, a lot of time, a lot of water under that bridge," she shared while promoting her return to Days of Our Lives as Eve Donovan.

"But I guess Todd is not Todd, right?" she offered, adding:

"So if I was to go back on that show, he probably wouldn't recognize me."

"But I could go, 'You're hot. You look like somebody I used to know.'"

DePaiva wrapped her run on One Life to Live with its 2013 series finale, but this isn't the first time she's appeared in the role on General Hospital.

She had a nine-month stint back in 2012.

It's unclear at this stage what brings Blair back to Port Charles, but it will be an exciting turn of events for fans.

Returning to the role after a decade away must also be exciting for DePaiva because, thanks to OLTL being canceled, we haven't had updates about Blair.

General Hospital recently brought Walt Willey back as All My Children's Jackson Montgomery.

AMC had been off the air for several years at the time of the casting, and Willey is set to return again this week.

More big comebacks may be planned for General Hospital, and we hope it's true.

It's unclear how long DePaiva will be back, but we hope it's longer than a few episodes.

What are your thoughts on the big casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.