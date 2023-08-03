Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Challenge

Who wants to bet Nick will fail the no-kissing-Charlie challenge shortly?

The much-anticipated Paris trip began on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 4. That meant not one but five full days of unadulterated fun for Truham and Higgs' students.

Being in Paris, however, did not stop everyone from stressing out over the problems they'd been dealing with all term.

The trip also presented a unique opportunity for everyone to confront their issues head-on, and it seemed all would be okay before the trip ended.

Nick and Charlie had been waiting for this trip forever. They had romanticized it in their minds, but it was a bit underwhelming when it finally arrived.

It's pretty clear they'd both replayed different versions of life together in Paris, which isn't surprising.

By then, Nick thought he'd be out to the rugby lads, leaving him free to get physical with Charlie without worry. Charlie didn't want to push Nick to come out, but he also had similar expectations.

With the no-kissing policy in place to protect Nick, the trip was off to an underwhelming start as they sat apart to prevent physical contact. This only charged them with electricity, and they were making out pretty quickly.

Charlie: But I bet you can't last two days without kissing me.

Nick sat with Tao, who would rather sit on the roof of the bus than sit with a rugby lad. But for Charlie's sake, he had to tolerate Nick. And maybe that was for the better because how else would he have heard Nick speak French like a native?

Talk about a shocker!

Tara was still troubled by Darcy's inability to return her "I love you." Darcy would rather talk about the color of the air than entertain the idea of speaking about it, let alone saying it.

Elsewhere, Elle and Tao's awkward date had ruined everything.

The trip was the beginning of something new for some characters. Mr. Farouk and Mr. Ajayi shared a room, and some vibes were happening between them.

I always found the saying "opposites attract" an annoying cliché, but they were the literal definition.

Let them start dating, please!

Mr. Farouk's booming voice was a lifesaver on more than one occasion when Mr. Ajayi needed it. Mr. Ajayi was in distress, and Mr Farouk came to save him!

Let's get back to Elle and Tao, who spent their first day in a museum.

It would have been the ideal first date. It had everything that made Elle feel things for Tao.

First, they did something they both enjoyed, and Tao was not pretending to be someone else to impress her. He was being himself, which resonated with her.

He ran around like a child, made noises in a museum, and took pictures of tourists for them, all the regular things Tao would do.

The disappointment Elle felt post-movie date was replaced by something familiar. She was crushing on him again.

Tara and Darcy had an absolute blast.

They were two teenagers in love (even if Darcy had not said it yet) in the world's love capital. Their ability to show affection to each other was something Charlie wanted for him and Nick.

Tara: How are things between you and Nick?

Charlie: Really good. Why? Does it look like we're not okay?

Tara: It looks like Nick is so in love with you. It's a bit unbearable to watch sometimes.

But he also understood that Nick needed his time.

Some things take time. If everything happened all at once, it would be overwhelming. Just like Darcy said, they'll get there.

And then there was Ben Hope. I wasn't thrilled that Ben had an arc this season because no one who hurt sweet Charlie deserves any screen time, in my opinion.

But how the writers handled him did not induce any feelings of anger.

Even the villain usually goes through some things, but that doesn't excuse their behavior.

Ben: I haven't spoken to you properly in ages. How was your first day in Paris?

Imogen: Not interested in how my day was then?

Ben: Why are you in a mood with me?

Nick's most significant concern when Imogen started dating Ben was that Ben would treat her how he treated Charlie. We all love being right, but sometimes what we're right about is so disgusting that there is no joy.

Seeing Ben do what Nick feared was heartbreaking.

The dinner was interesting as matters came to a head, and Imogen couldn't take it anymore. Ben was obsessed with Charlie.

One would think Ben would have moved on now that he had a girlfriend, but he continued to cause problems.

Hearing Imogen talk about how Ben was too into Charlie begged the question of whether Ben was truly in love with Charlie or was just jealous that Charlie had found someone who treated him right.

I'm willing to bet it is the latter because he would not have put Charlie through hell if he'd been in love with Charlie. Saying he was in love with Charlie was like saying he was in love with Imogen. He liked the idea of being with them but not in love with them.

If something positive emerges from this trip, they'll realize how selfish Ben is. You know you've messed up when Harry, of all people, disapproves of your actions.

The beginning of the Paris trip was not ideal, but it's shaping up to be something spectacular.

Who would have thought it?

Elle and Tao rekindled the flame between them, there was no love lost between Charlie and Nick even if they couldn't be lovey-dovey in public, and Tara & Darcy were still riding their romantic wave.

Nick and Tao also cleared up their awkwardness after an honest conversation. Sometimes we think the worst of someone when they don't harbor the feelings we believe they have towards us.

Nick: Well… you're a good-looking guy, if that's what you're worried about.

Tao: I thought you didn't even like me.

Nick: I do like you, Tao. You know, you're… you're funny, you're into weird indie films that, you know, I probably wouldn't understand. You know, you're… You care about your friends so… loudly. Without worrying what anyone else might think, and that's… Well, that's… that's really cool.

What was once subtle about Isaac started becoming quite visible.

David was all over him, and they had every opportunity to get physical, but Isaac held back. Did Isaac realize he is asexual?

That must be hard to deal with when the thrill of physical intimacy -- such as kissing -- fuels all his friends.

I'm sure they will be supportive if he comes out to them, but the hardest struggle is accepting oneself. He might like David romantically, but if he doesn't want sex with David, will that be a deal breaker?

Will people say insensitive things around him?

Nick and Charlie had tried to hide their relationship from the world, but the trappings of something physical in Charlie's life became visible because of the hickey.

Rumors will begin, which might put unnecessary pressure on Nick and Charlie. Nick will want to come out, and Charlie will try to stop people from speculating.

There's trouble ahead.

"Challenge" set up the conflicts of the trip and balanced the fun people would have on a trip while diving into the larger issues of the season.

What did you think? Was the beginning underwhelming, or did you like it? Let us know in the comments section.

