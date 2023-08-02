Hijack Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Brace Brace Brace

A lot has happened since the hijackers took flight KA29; it was easy to forget that everything happened in less than a day. Goes to show how much a difference a day can make.

When he woke up in the morning, Kai didn't know his dad's plane would be hijacked, he would be held hostage, and the man he hates who's dating his mother would save his life.

When she woke up and was late to take her kid to school, Alice didn't know the plane she'd been assigned would be hijacked, and she would help it land.

When they woke up and boarded the flight, the passengers on the plane didn't think they faced mortal danger multiple times in less than a day.

On Hijack Season 1 Episode 7, it became clear that the hijacking of Kingdom Flight 29 was never about getting some crime bosses out of prison.

There are two major reasons why people commit heinous crimes. It usually comes down to love and money. And the hijacking of the plane was all about money.

It didn't come as a surprise that would be the reason because, honestly speaking, that was tame compared to what people have done to tip the odds in their favor and make a staggering amount of money in the process.

Person 1: It's always gonna be more to this. It had to be? If you wanna break two men out of prison, whoever they may be, you don't need to hijack an airline. You just kidnap the governor or a guard. Now, this here is known as a bear raid. Bear is in the animal. Yeah, there was a major short trade made at the moment. So. They hijacked the plane, then leak it to the media. Not a major outlet, of that we've put under blackout, but some trigger-happy financial journal who goes straight onto Twitter, and before you know it, shares in Kingdom Airline are falling faster than the plane itself.

Person 2: But if the share price is dropping, don't you lose money?

Person 1: Not if you bet the other way.

CEOs have been kidnapped and murdered, while countries and corporations have sponsored war in other regions because they stood to make a lot of money.

Countries have invaded their neighbors to steal valuable natural resources, causing decades-long conflicts in some regions. Other countries have looted and pillaged under the guise of trying to end war and terror.

Hijacking a plane was just one stop in people's journey to enrich themselves.

But sometimes, they become too greedy for their own good. Edgar would never respond to Amanda's texts, partly because he was dead and didn't want to.

He knew crashing the plane would send Kingdom Airline's stocks into low numbers as they'd never been seen.

And his greed cost him his life. Good riddance; nothing worth losing a night's sleep over.

But in the plane, things came to a head.

Everyone had lost control. An unknown woman had locked herself in the cockpit and steered the plane towards London.

When she first showed herself on Hijack Season 1 Episode 6, I thought she was there to ensure her friends didn't fail, but she was working alone.

Shooting the pilot was bad, but like we said before, people do horrible things for two reasons. And she was fuelled by love. She thought whatever happened, at least her daughter would be safe.

But what about the daughters, husbands, wives, sons, and parents of the other passengers on the plane?

Giving their phones back and calling their families rejuvenated their will to fight for their lives so that they could see the people they love.

They were willing to break into that cockpit, and no one would blame them.

But like always, Sam saw ahead. If she felt threatened, there was no way of telling what Amanda would do with the plane. She was also the only one capable of landing the flight after the pilot died.

He had to negotiate with her using what she valued the most: family.

Family can come in different ways, even when we reject them. Daniel was never Kai's favorite person, but when the moment called for it, Daniel came through.

Who would have thought the exchange they had that morning would save Kai?

Daniel: Kai. Are you OK, Kai? Listen, if you can hear me, there's some serious stuff going on, but I'm on my way over there. You're at your dad's? Yeah, I'm coming over there now, OK.

Kai: No.

Daniel: Kai, your mother wants me to come over there now.

Kai: No, no, please, I'm OK. I'm coming home anyway. I'm gonna get on my bike. One was on this morning. The bike that I was on this morning, I'm gonna ride as fast as I can. I'm coming back home.

If you don't remember, on Hijack Season 1 Episode 1, Kai rode a stationary bike at home, so telling Daniel he rode his bike to Sam's was a way of telling Daniel there was trouble.

He couldn't have ridden the bike anywhere because it doesn't move. And to show that he'd understood, Daniel referenced his response.

The crisis team had banked on the plane, making it to British airspace and landing safely, and then everything would be okay.

But that choice was taken from them when it was headed for London, and possibly shooting it down became the top choice.

If it had crashed into London, the causalities would be more than if the plane had been shot down.

And sure as the grass is green, fighter jets were ready to shoot it down.

That was not a position or job I found myself in envy of. To be responsible for losing over two hundred lives, even if you were following orders, would be too much for me.

Maybe that's how the pilots in those jets always sound, but there was a sense of relief when he was told to fall back, just like his Romanian counterpart on Hijack Season 1 Episode 4.

The landing of the plane was majestic, given the circumstances. For a moment there, it looked like the plane would explode.

Sam: Just listen to me, Alice. Do me a favour. Listen to me, OK? Amanda, she shot and killed the pilot. Not because she wanted to, but because they're holding her family, right? They're holding her daughter. And she needs some assurances. That she's not gonna go to jail. I need you to tell me that there's someone there that is listening that can offer some assurances to the pilot right now. Please.

Home Secretary: Listen, Sam. If what you're saying is true, then Amanda will will face no charges.

Sam: Who's that? Sorry. Sorry. Who's that?

Home Secretary: I'm Neil Walsh, Home Secretary. Repeat no charges. You have my word for that. This is a resigning matter.

Amanda agreed to land it after being promised freedom, even after killing a man in cold blood. That was something I was torn by because, on the one hand, there were extenuating circumstances, yet on the other hand, a man was dead by her hand.

Whatever happened, I hope she at least felt guilty about it, but it's highly doubtful, given her military background.

The office tension during the landing was so thick it nearly emanated from the screen.

Everyone was safe, but Sam returned to the plane to get back something he'd forgotten, and I swear if I had gone through all that, it wouldn't matter if I left baby Jesus himself; I would not return to that plane.

It would even take me a while before I boarded another plane.

A showdown ensued between Sam and Stuart, and just like it had happened throughout Hijack Season 1, Sam bested Stuart.

The season didn't end with a cliffhanger which is a nice touch for a limited series.

Coworker: While all that was happening, the school rang, Bobby's not well.

Simon: I thought Bobby was off school.

Coworker: Go. I will cover.

It's unclear what a second season would look like or even if it would be good, but I would gladly watch it because this has been a nice ride. Well, for us, but certainly not for the passengers on K29.

