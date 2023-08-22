Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count & Everything Else You Need To Know

It's been far too long since we left Louis de Pointe du Lac and Claudia in the past, and were surprised by a fascinating twist in the closing moments of Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7.

The AMC hit series was renewed for Season 2 well before the first season premiered, so while we haven't had to wonder if the most famous vampires of all time would be back again, there are still a lot of questions out there that need answering.

Well, good news for you because we've got you covered with everything we know up to this very minute.

Has Interview with the Vampire Been Renewed?

Yes! Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is on the way. At the time of its renewal, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, stated, "The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous.

"They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud.

"From the set build to production design, costumes, and more -- no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity.

"We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

The powers that be were clearly quite pleased with the sensational Interview with the Vampire Season 1, even before audiences devoured it in droves.

Now we wait for what comes next, and while we wait, let's answer some of the most pressing questions heading into the new season.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Release Date

With SAG-AFTRA still on strike, there is no definitive timetable for the Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 production was halted due to the strike, and as the season has yet to complete filming, it's hard to determine when the series will see the light of day.

The series should return in 2024, but whether that be in the early part of the year or the latter remains to be seen.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Cast: Who Will Be Returning?

The first season of the hit series was lauded for its spectacular casting, which was led by Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt.

Louis and Lestat's tortured and dangerous romance was a significant part of the first season, and both will be back for the second season, along with familiar faces and new ones alike.

One of those new faces will be Delainey Hayles, who will be taking over the role of Claudia from Bailey Bass, who exited the series before filming began.

When the news broke, Bass's statement read in part, "Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for the second season.

"Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over.

"I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew, and, of course, the wonderful fans."

While Bass will be missed, we're excited to see Hayles's version of Claudia, who is a key part of the series.

Eric Bogosian will be back as journalist Daniel Molloy, as will Assad Zaman as ancient vampire Armand, whose true identity was revealed in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7.

Joining the cast will be Ben Daniels, a veteran actor stepping into the role of Santiago, the leading performer at the Theatre des Vampires.

What Will Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Be About?

While Interview with the Vampire Season 1 took place in New Orleans and featured the beginnings of Louis and Claudia becoming vampires, Season 2 will see the series branch out of the States, with Louis and Claudia headed to Europe.

While filming was underway, it was based in Prague, which could be the backdrop for at least part of the season.

And with the addition of Santiago, it's clear the season will feature the infamous Theatre des Vampires, which played a critical role in both the novel and the 1994 film adaptation.

The overall plot of the season has been kept under wraps, but at the time of the season renewal, showrunner Rolin Jones said, "Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah, Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai.

"The writing staff of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps' passport books. All praises be to our fearless network; we shall endeavor not to screw it up."

While not much is currently known, we can assume the season will pick up shortly after the finale events, as Louis and Claudia adjust to a new life away from Lestat in the past, and Molloy learns more about Louis and Armand's connection.

How Many Episodes Will Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Have?

Lucky for us, there won't be any guessing about how many episodes the second season will have.

When they announced the renewal, it was revealed that there would be eight episodes for Season 2, one more than the first season's seven-episode total.

Eight episodes is a nice number for a series like this, which aims to tell a complete story throughout each season and doesn't have additional hours of filler.

Is There A Trailer For Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

Even though we still have time to wait for the new season, we were blessed with a teaser trailer.

It's a thrilling minute-plus foray into the Theatre des Vampires and the newfound life Louis and Claudia will find themselves in when they get onto European soil.

It also serves as a first look at Hayles's turn as the free-spirited Claudia.

Where Can You Watch Interview with the Vampire Season 2?

When Interview with the Vampire Season 2 does return, you can catch the series on AMC and AMC+.

If you want to binge the first season while waiting for new episodes, you can check them out on the same networks.

