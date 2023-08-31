The Walking Dead Spinoffs, Interview With the Vampire Strike Deals With SAG-AFTRA to Continue Filming

A trio of supernatural dramas will resume production at AMC.

According to Deadline, Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live have secured interim deals with SAG-AFTRA.

The news means that all three shows can resume production to meet their 2024 return dates on the cable network.

Norman Reedus in Paris - The Walking Dead

There have been waivers handed to specific productions since the SAG-AFTRA strike began seven weeks ago, but this is the highest-profile waiver on the TV front.

AMC is not participating in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA, possibly clearing the path for more of the cabler's shows to be granted waivers.

New Characters in Paris - The Walking Dead

Productions that get a waiver agree to adhere to the union's most recent contract proposal.

The three shows are the sole AMC productions to get the waiver, but more could follow.

AMC hasn't had as much of a knock-on effect from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as some of the other networks.

Shows like Dark Winds Season 2, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, and more were in the can before the strikes.

Clemence Posey on Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead

While Daryl Dixon recently scored a renewal for Season 2, it actually went into production earlier this year and is thought to be almost complete.

The news for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a little surprising because there was word that filming on the limited series had been completed earlier this year.

Then again, it's possible that some cameos are being filmed for an epilogue for the series. It's also possible that it's been quietly renewed.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira hinted that this would be their final time playing Rick and Michonne, respectively, but like anything in the industry, that could change,

Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln Prepare for the Spinoff

Fans of Daryl Dixon will be able to watch the first season of the Norman Reedus-led spinoff next month.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

