Lala Kent Responds to Raquel Leviss' Exit From Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent is speaking out about the shocking revelation that Raquel Leviss is not returning to Vanderpump Rules.

Leviss, who was embroiled in the Scandoval bombshell, announced last week to Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel that she wouldn't be filming this season.

Kent, who served as an on-screen adversary for Raquel, opened up about the news on her "Give Them Lala" podcast this week.

"It is a travesty that she didn't end up coming back. She should have come back," the former SURver shared.

"I think she would have been very surprised," Kent added, seemingly alluding to there being some resolution for Leviss and her former friends.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know there have been plenty of shocking storylines, some that made viewers think some of the reality TV stars couldn't fix their fractured friendships.

For example, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder. At one point, Stassi was DONE with Kristen because of her affair with Jax Taylor.

Kent wasn't impressed about Leviss turning to Frankel's ReWives podcast and hit out at some "blatant lies" told during the interview.

"And instead, she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny], and she was manipulated yet again."

"Ariana and I were not best friends," Leviss said last week on the podcast, alluding to their friendship being made up for the cameras.

"We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She's always been somebody who's been very sweet to me," Leviss dished.

"She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don't know … pursuing."

"And that was all great — but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend."

"I just got wrapped up in this and wasn't thinking clearly. But we were not best friends."

"The alliances — I called these people my friends because I really did believe that they were my friends. … Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don't know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch."

"There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective. It was a flat-out lie, and I can't imagine you believe what you are saying," Kent said of the interview.

In the aforementioned interview, Leviss said that Kent, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly told her that her actions in Las Vegas during a cast trip were "reality TV ratings gold."

"That never happened. Raquel that night after she said, 'It's a good thing you don't have a man,' went to her bedroom," Kent claimed.

"She went to sleep, and the next morning, when she comes into our room and feels embarrassed, is the first time we had seen her," she added.

"There was no we came into her room and told her she was reality TV ratings gold."

"This never happened, and this isn't perspective. This is fact. No one ever said this to you."

