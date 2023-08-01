Neighbours: Mischa Barton Arrives in Erinsborough in Teaser for Amazon Freevee Revival

It's hard to believe that Neighbours is staging a comeback after its widely publicized series finale.

Amazon Freevee went public with the teaser trailer and premiere date for the highly-anticipated comeback season of the Australian soap opera.

Neighbours will premiere exclusively on Monday, September 18, on Amazon Freevee.

New episodes will be released daily, Monday-Thursday, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Australia's Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

Yes, the move to streaming seems to have been the trick to get the show on more platforms around the world.

"The continuation of the long-running soap series—about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne—follows the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans," Freevee teases.

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, and Riley Bryant as regulars.

Also joining the new chapter permanently is Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux.

April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

Mischa Barton is best known for her work on FOX's primetime soap opera The OC.

Details about her character are being kept well under wraps, but thankfully, Freevee's teaser trailer offers some insight.

"All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled," said Jason Herbison, Neighbours' Executive Producer.

Check out the brand-new promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you excited to head back to Ramsey Street?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.