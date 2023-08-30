One Piece: Final Trailer for Netflix Adaptation Released

We are just hours away from the debut of Netflix's live-action One Piece series.

To get fans excited about the August 31 series premiere, the streaming service has shared an exciting final trailer that showcases a heartwarming adventure.

Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other.

Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember.

Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates!

But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, ONE PIECE is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce.

Additional cast includes Vincent Regan (Vice Admiral Garp), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Alvida), Morgan Davies (Koby), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Langley Kirkwood (Captain Morgan), and Jeff Ward (Buggy).

The cast is rounded out by Celeste Loots (Kaya), Alexander Maniatis (Kuro/Klahadore), McKinley Belcher III (Arlong), Craig Fairbrass (Chef Zeff), Steven Ward (Mihawk), Chioma Umeala (Nojiko), and Michael Dorman (Gold Roger).

Adaptations are tricky to pull off because fans of the source material will have high expectations, but thankfully, it looks like One Piece captures the essence of the source material.

The cast is also fantastic, so we're hopeful the series lives up to the hype.

This one has a lot of hype because of how big the franchise is.

Check out the promo below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

