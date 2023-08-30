Our Flag Means Death: Max Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Season 2

at .

One of the best shows of 2022 is coming back very soon!

Max announced Wednesday that its hit original comedy series, Our Flag Means Death, will return for its second season on Thursday, October 5.

Three new episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed by two each week leading to the finale on Thursday, October 26.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Tease

The series is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby).

After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge.

Questioning What's Next on Our Flag Means Death

Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death Season 2 stars Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones.

Minnie Driver on Our Flag Means Death

New additions joining the ensemble cast include recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Yes, the already impressive cast is getting even better in Season 2.

We didn't think that was possible, but this show was such a gem that we're sure the new cast will get plenty of great content.

The promo alone is exciting because it puts Stede and Captain Blackbeard on a collision course as everyone else reacts.

Searching on Our Flag Means Death

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Academy Award® winner Waititi, alongside creator-showrunner David Jenkins.

In addition to his duties as showrunner, Jenkins directed the first two episodes of season two.

Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy also serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

