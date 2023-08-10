Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Trailer Delivers High-Octane Action & Intrigue

"You ever get tired of being at the bottom of the top?"

Truer words have never been spoken by Mr. Tommy Egan, who heads into Power Book IV: Force Season 2 ready to take over Chicago by any means necessary. And we do mean any means necessary.

With the premiere less than a month away, we've got the full trailer here and some new photos, and let's just say this is going to be one can't-miss season.

Tommy has never been one to fall in line. No, he wants to be the leader of that line, and he'll do whatever it takes to make that a reality.

To know Tommy is to know that he is always looking for the next come-up, and as you'll see in the trailer, he's got big plans for his future.

When Power Book IV: Force Season 1 ended, Tommy was down his number one ally when Claudia killed Liliana. It was a significant blow to Tommy, professionally and personally, as Liliana became a trusted soldier and a valuable confidant.

Heading into the new season, you have to imagine revenge will be on his mind, as the Flynn family will continue to be a formidable opponent.

Walter Flynn spent most of season 1 looking to smother his children into obedience and humble Tommy. And it's not looking like that will be changing any time soon.

Walter's relationship with Vic and Claudia has been rocky at best. Now that Vic knows his father is responsible for Gloria's death, it's hard to imagine he'll ever go back to doing whatever Walter asks of him.

Claudia and Vic vowed to team up at the end of Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 10, but what does that mean moving forward? And how will their partnership affect Tommy's play to take over Chicago?

Tommy won't be able to take over a city by his lonesome, and season 2 will see his tentative partnership with Diamond become fully realized as the trailer is heavy on the duo as a legitimate team.

Tommy and Diamond always worked well together, and if they can continue to nurture their bond and develop a solid layer of trust, the sky is the limit for them as far as the business is concerned.

The trailer also introduces some new players this season who will majorly impact the season and Tommy's quest.

It wouldn't be a Power series without the looming presence of law enforcement. And we'll meet U.S. Attorney Stacy Marks this season, played by Miriam A. Hyman.

Per the official Starz description, "She's from Chicago's South Side and first worked as a public defender before earning her way into the U.S. Attorney's Office. There she's battled a nepotistic and exclusive club where most people are hired through a high-level connection. She's independent, a self-starter, young and hungry to make a name for herself."

Many have tried to get Tommy before, and even more have failed. Will Marks have what it takes to capture the elusive Egan finally?

While the authorities are sniffing around, Tommy will come into contact with the biggest connect in the city, Miguel Garcia, played by Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, and Miguel's sister, Mireya Garcia, played by Carmela Zumbado.

Miguel is described as "…mean, violent, and domineering. He's an alpha male all the way. He's also a diabetic but too squeamish to inject himself with insulin, however, he's a stone-cold killer of anyone in his way. He's never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money, please his Abuela, and control his sister.

"He will do anything to protect the ones he loves. He's the Chicago connect/distributor and top dog with the Latinos."

Tommy has dealt with his fair share of power-hungry, ruthless men in the past. But Miguel may be unlike anyone he's ever dealt with.

These two newbies will have prominent roles throughout the season, with Tommy and Mireya, in particular, getting awfully close in the few snippets we see of the two.

Tommy has been unlucky in love for years, but maybe his luck will change with the cunning Mireya.

Mireya is described as "…smart as she is sexy. She is direct and has a great sense of humor. She's strong-willed, guarded, and not afraid to call you on your bad behavior. She's also the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.

"She wants nothing to do with the family business or their blood money, so she worked hard to put herself through nursing school."

Might Tommy have finally found a lasting love connection? Or is it just a bit of fun?

Season 2 will also see the addition of Adrienne Walker's Shanti "Showstopper" Page. A former prized fighter, she'll be reunited with childhood friend Jenard and promises to be an important piece of the puzzle this season.

With twists and turns sure to come, check out all the up-to-date Power Book IV: Force Season 2 information, and you can catch up with all the season 1 reviews here.

The exhilarating trailer is below, so watch it and hit the comments with all your thoughts and reactions! We'll see you on September 1!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.