Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Wilderness Teaser

Prime Video went public with the official teaser trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Wildnerness on Wednesday morning.

The clip also debuted Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version),' and it goes very well with all the drama we're about to endure in the new series.

Wilderness will launch globally on Prime Video on September 15.

The song reflects Liv's (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed "happily-ever-after" quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will's bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury," a press release from Prime Video teases.

"The couple embark on an American road trip Liv's fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas."

"For Will, it's a chance to make amends; for Liv, it's a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time."

"The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…"

"While exploring the American wilderness, the couple bump into Will's colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour)," the logline teases.

"Liv's best-laid plans are wrecked and, as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv's lives in a way that will change the course of all their futures forever."

Wilderness was created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones' novel. It is directed by So Yong Kim and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

"Who doesn't know someone who's been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again," Dickens said in a statement.

"It's enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that's where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she's lied to over and over by the man she loves."

"Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it."

Check out the promo below, and be sure to watch Wilderness when it launches next month.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.