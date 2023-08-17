The Couple Next Door: Starz Unveils First-Look Photos for Sam Heughan Psychological Drama

There's no such thing as too much Sam Heughan.

This year alone, we've watched him on Outlander and Men in Kilts on Starz, and he'll stay with the cabler for the upcoming six-part thriller The Couple Next Door.

While the series is not set to premiere until 2024, Starz is getting the promotional train going early, releasing the first batch of photos for the highly anticipated series.

In addition to Heughan, The Couple Next Door stars Eleanor Tomlinson (The Outlaws, Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (Pennyworth, Our Man from Jersey), and Alfred Enoch (Tigers, How to Get Away with Murder).

"When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety," the project's official description reads.

"But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw)."

"As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"

The Couple Next Door is "a deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires," the logline reads.

Directed by Dries Vos (Suspect, Professor T) and written by David Allison (Marcella, Bedlam), the six-part series is an addictive, emotional roller coaster and looks at how we never know what goes on behind closed doors.

Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee serve as executive producers, and the producer is Jen Burnet.

The series is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed worldwide by Beta Film.

The first-look photos for the Starz series are certainly filled with suspense.

The cast is fantastic, and the plot sounds good, too, so we can't wait to see what the series has in store when it premieres on the premium cabler in 2024.

What are your thoughts on the project?

Are you excited about Heughan in a different role?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.