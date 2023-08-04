The Ex-Wife: Exclusive First Look at Tom Mison and Celine Buckens in Britbox Drama

BritBox has another compelling British drama on the horizon.

The streaming service will debut The Ex-Wife on August 10, 2023.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere.

The highly-anticipated drama is based on Jess Ryder's hit psychological thriller of the same name.

"The Ex-Wife tells the story of Tasha (Celine Buckens, Warrior), a young woman who feels like she is living the dream: she has the perfect house, a loving husband, and a beautiful little girl," according to the logline.

"But there's one large blot on Tasha's marital landscape: her husband's (Tom Mison, Sleepy Hollow) ex-wife (Janet Montgomery, New Amsterdam) won't leave them alone and seems intent on staying in the picture."

"When Tasha returns home one day to find her life turned upside down, she realizes that the dream she is living may be about to turn into a nightmare."

It's an exciting concept, and based on the sneak peek alone, it promises to be a ca n't-miss series.

Buckens, Mison, and Montgomery are all acting powerhouses, so we can't wait to see what they bring to the table here.

In the exclusive promo, we see Jack and Tasha seemingly at the beginning of their relationship.

They are both asking questions about each other's lives, and that's when Tom reveals details about how his marriage to Jen (Montgomery) imploded.

It doesn't sound like Jen thinks things are over for her and Jack, which will likely be the basis for her shenanigans when the drama begins.

We can't wait to see what's in store, and something tells us this will be one of the more dramatic series on BritBox.

The streaming service features the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada, so if you're looking for some things to watch as the U.S. series slow down over the coming months, you should definitely check out BritBox.

Take a look at the clip below and let us know what you think in the comments.

It looks great.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.