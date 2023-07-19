Britbox Bolsters August Slate With Dramas Featuring Tom Mison, Janet Montgomery, & More

BritBox has a proven track record for fine British drama, and the streaming service's August slate sounds very promising.

Headlined by Sleepy Hollow's Tom Mison and New Amsterdam's Janet Montgomery, The Ex-Wife will make its exclusive US debut on August 10.

Earlier in the month, the Scottish crime drama Granite Harbour featuring Romario Simpson (Small Axe, Andor), Hannah Donaldson (The Crown), and Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow, The Boys) will debut on August 1.

Based on Jess Ryder's hit psychological thriller of the same name, The Ex-Wife tells the story of Tasha (Celine Buckens, Warrior), a young woman who feels like she is living the dream: she has the perfect house, a loving husband, and a beautiful little girl.

But there's one large blot on Tasha's marital landscape: her husband's (Mison) ex-wife (Montgomery) won't leave them alone and seems intent on staying in the picture.

When Tasha returns home one day to find her life turned upside down, she realizes that the dream she is living may be about to turn into a nightmare.

Meanwhile, Granite Harbour is a new drama series following the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, played by Romario Simpson (Small Axe, Andor).

"After completing his tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo envisions becoming a Scotland Yard detective, but instead finds himself training as a Detective Constable in Aberdeen in the northeast of Scotland," the logline teases.

"Lindo strikes up an unlikely friendship with his mentor, DCI Lara `Bart' Bartlett, played by Hannah Donaldson (The Crown)."

"The duo soon finds themselves in the middle of a corporate power struggle when a wealthy and notable Aberdonian dies under suspicious circumstances."

Sleepy Hollow and The Boys' Katia Winter co-stars as the President of a renewable energy company who becomes entangled in the investigation.

"BritBox fans are always hungry for the latest must-see thrillers," said Robert Schildhouse, EVP North America, BritBox International, in a statement.

"With gripping plots and strong casts, we expect The Ex-Wife and Granite Harbour to captivate our community of quality-seekers in the months to come."

"Both series contain all the unique ingredients of a BritBox hit - full of familiar faces and mysteries that will keep viewers in suspense."

Granite Harbour is distributed by Eccho Rights, produced by LA Productions in association with Dopamine, and licensed by BritBox International.

The Ex-Wife was licensed by BritBox International from All3Media International and produced by Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox Multimedia and Night Train Media for Paramount+ in association with All3Media International.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.