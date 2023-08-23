The Gilded Age Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed by HBO

We've waited a long time for The Gilded Age Season 2, and thankfully, we have a premiere date.

HBO revealed this morning that the hit drama series from the creator of Downton Abbey will premiere on Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Max.

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost," the logline teases.

HBO reveals that The Gilded Age Season 2 "begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected."

"Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it," the premium cabler teases.

"George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh."

"In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone's surprise Ada begins a new courtship," the network adds.

"Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe."

It sounds like an exciting follow-up to The Gilded Age Season 1, right?

The expansive cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, and Michael Cerveris.

Also starring is Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, and Patrick Page.

Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, and Laura Benanti star.

Rounding out the cast are Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler, and Robert Sean Leonard.

The official promo for The Gilded Age Season 2 certainly hints at some significant changes, and we get to see some of the developments from the synopsis play out.

What are your thoughts on the first look at the second season?

Are you ready for more?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.