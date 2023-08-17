The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Exclusive Sneak Peek: Alice Comes Clean About the Night of the Fire

Alycia Debnam-Carey is delivering her best work in Prime Video's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

The 100 and Fear the Walking Dead alum plays the titular character in the adaptation of Holly Ringland's novel.

As you'll recall if you've been watching the show on Fridays as it unspools on the streaming service, Alice is living with her grandmother after becoming an orphan.

Throughout the first four episodes, the series touched upon Alice's violent upbringing, and Friday's new episode, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, sends things in an emotional direction.

Twig (Leah Purcell) is trying to find Alice in the episode while Alice is off trying to piece together her past.

Alice is hiding a significant burden in the form of setting the fire that got her into her current predicament, but she was driven by the abuse at the hands of her father.

Her fateful decision changed her life forever, and she's been holding on to the guilt of her actions.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip highlighting Alice's guilt as she opens up about her actions.

Will she find support, or will the person she's telling everything to run for the hills?

We told you it's an emotional episode, right?

Debman-Carey is fantastic in the role, and we hope she's recognized on the awards front.

"When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past," the official logline for the series teases.

"Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades."

"As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

In addition to Debman-Carey and Purcell, the series stars Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien), Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), and Alexander England (How to Please a Woman).

The cast is rounded out by Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Hit the comments.

Be sure to stream new episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart every Friday on Prime Video.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.