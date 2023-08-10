Time of Essence: 50 Years of Magazine Covers and Defining Culture

Essence Magazine has celebrated beautiful black women and black culture for 50 years.

Today, OWN debuted the official trailer for its highly anticipated original documentary series, “Time of Essence,” which premieres on Friday, August 18 at 9/8 pm ET/PT.

The five-part, one-hour series celebrates the trailblazing magazine that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the past half-century's most captivating and influential covers.

Oprah Winfrey joins the names of thought leaders, celebrities, and culture-defining influencers featured in the series, which includes: Oscar®-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg; Emmy®-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, and Taye Diggs.

It also features Golden Globe®-winning actress Taraji P. Henson; actress Gabrielle Union-Wade; fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson and her daughter Anansa Sims; singer and actress Vanessa Williams.

This special wouldn’t be complete without iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor, and current President and CEO Caroline Wanga.

“Time of Essence” will explore how Essence has reflected the African American culture for over 50 years.

Each episode features a different decade, including the 1970s to today, and includes commentary from that era’s historical moments and icons who defined them.

Essence Magazine broke the rules and gave African Americans hope by changing the times.

During the 1970s, women started finding their voice. During the 1980s, changes started occurring, including Vanessa Williams, the first Black Miss America.

During the 1990s, black women were fierce, and hip-hop music started, so they started to sing to a different beat.

For a while in the 2000s, the magazine was sold to a white man, which never felt right since it focused on Black women.

When it was again back under Black leadership, it felt like Essence had been reborn and renewed the leaders' and the readers' hope.

Each episode also includes candid commentary, never-before-seen footage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion, and beauty.

“Time of Essence" is produced by 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios LLC for OWN. Executive producers are Christian Sarabia and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds, Raymond Garcia for Major TV, and Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe'' Dunivan, and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo for ESSENCE Studios LLC.

OWN is launching a fan activation across its social platforms to celebrate the series further.

Fans are encouraged to use a ‘Time of Essence Cover Creator,’ allowing users to upload photos of themselves and design their own customized Essence cover to share with friends and family.

To get started, fans can visit OWN TV Essence Cover and tag @Essence and @owntv. #OWNTimeofEssence

Time of Essence begins Friday, August 18 at 9/8c on OWN. Check out the trailer below.

What were some of your favorite Essence Magazine covers and stories?

Let us know in the comments.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.