All Rise Season 3B: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Judge Lola Carmichael and her team of attorneys have kept us entertained with their fight for justice and their own drama for almost three seasons.

Unfortunately, the long wait for the second half of All Rise Season 3 is killing the momentum. It hasn't aired in a year, and its future beyond the filmed episodes is up in the air.

The show will be back on the air at some point, though, and we've rounded up everything there is to know about what could be the final-ever episodes.

All Rise Season 3 Episode 10 ended bittersweetly since two lives hung in the balance due to Brandon Nation.

While couples reuniting during a tragedy is overdone, seeing Luke rush to save Emily and Maddy from Leo and the two finally admit their feelings were long overdue.

It was such an emotional scene, but viewers want happier times instant of continuous angst for Luke and Emily.

After having such an action-packed first half of Season 3, viewers are anxious to know what's next.

Lola's marriage has been tested by her attraction for Andre and her siding with Mark in a case versus Robin. When the FBI and the DA's office went after Brandon Page, he and his team retaliated, and Ness and Teddy may die.

What will happen now that the next ten episodes are on the horizon?

Let's discuss everything we know about All Rise Season 3B. Be sure to bookmark this page since we'll add to it as we hear more important news.

Has All Rise Been Renewed or Canceled?

OWN has insisted that the last ten episodes of All Rise Season 3 will play during 2023. Recently, OWN announced that they will premiere in the Fall of 2023.

However, the bad news is that in March, OWN released the cast from the legal drama, so there has not been any word on any further seasons.

OWN will only make official decisions on All Rise Season 4 once they factor in the ratings from the second half of Season 3, so we encourage you to watch and make some noise.

What Stories Can We Expect in the Second Part of All Rise Season 3?

OWN hasn't released any official spoilers about the rest of the Season 3 storylines.

However, with both Ness and Teddy's lives hanging in the balance, hopefully, we'll find out if either or both survived.

Mark and Amy may suffer some guilt since neither got there in time to save their friends, and Teddy looked up to Mark as a mentor.

Wilson Bethel teased near the end of All Rise 3A that more guest stars would be returning in 3B, including Ian Anthony Dale as DA Bravo and Tony Denison as his dad Vic Callen.

The series also needs to deal with also the drama. Since the series moved to OWN, it has featured a more in-depth look into the main characters' interpersonal relationships. The ending scene of All Rise Season 3 showed Robin catching Lola and Andre kissing.

Andre caught Lola when she was terrified because terrorists were running through the courthouse, and she and Robin were fighting. She and Robin must decide if they can work past their issues without Andre butting in.

Mark and Amy also have many things to discuss. She's been dragging her feet on planning their wedding, and Mark recently learned Amy didn't sign her divorce papers. Her ex wasn't the hold-up. She was.

Mark craves stability, and Amy hates it when people tell her what to do. Will these two make it to the alter before Season 3 ends? The fans so hope so. We don't want to get cheated out of a wedding we've waited over two years for.

Who will return for All Rise Season 3B?

We're unsure if Samantha Marie Ware (Ness Johnson) or Ronak Gandhi (Teddy Biswas) will return until we learn their fates.

As of July 2023, the rest of the cast is slated to return:

Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael

Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan

Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez

J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins

Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn

Ruthie Annie Miles as Sherri Kansky

Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo

Marg Helgenberger will guest star as Lisa Benner, and Christian Keyes will guest star as Robin Taylor. There may be other guest appearances; we will update this page as soon as we have information.

When is All Rise 3B Returning?

All Rise 3B was always planned to return in 2023, but it got pushed back. OWN recently announced that it will premiere in the fall.

We don't have an exact premiere date yet, but we'll update you when we do.

How Many Episodes of All Rise 3B Will There Be?

OWN ordered 20 episodes for All Rise Season 3, split into two parts. Season 3B will include ten episodes.

Is There a Trailer for All Rise Season 3B?

OWN has yet to release an official trailer. We will update you on this page as soon as one becomes available.

There was this one promo, but that's all we've seen.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.