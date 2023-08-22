All Rise Canceled at OWN: Find Out When the Final Episodes Will Air

We have unfortunate but expected news about OWN's thrilling courtroom drama All Rise.

The series has been canceled after three seasons.

Truthfully, the writing had been on the wall for some time.

All Rise Season 3 Episode 10 aired a year ago, and the series has been on hiatus ever since -- never a good sign for any series.

In March, Deadline reported that the entire cast had been released, meaning that new deals would have to be reached if negotiations got underway for a fourth season.

As a result, the series has faced an uphill battle since its move to the cable network after CBS swung the axe following All Rise Season 2.

The only silver lining here is that we still have ten episodes of All Rise left to air.

They will begin airing on Saturday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

A Saturday slot for a scripted drama is a surefire sign that a network is no longer invested in promoting a series.

It's best described as a graveyard slot, and the only surprise is that the cabler has confirmed the series is ending.

"We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters," said Tina Perry, President of OWN.

"We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series."

The NAACP Image Award–nominated series provides an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system in a bustling Los Angeles courthouse and picks up immediately following the events of the dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos and many lives in balance.

Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael, alongside Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, and J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins.

The cast is rounded out by Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's judicial assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as victim advocate Sara Castillo, Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn, and Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner.

The recurring includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer, Roger Guenveur Smith as Judge Marshall, Christian Keyes as Robin Taylor, and Ian Anthony Dale as Louis Bravo.

Check out a promo for the final episodes below.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Are you surprised?

