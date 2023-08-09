Virgin River: Romance, Fire, and Bombshells Make the Season 5 Trailer a Must-See

The good news is that we're less than a month away from the premiere of Netflix's most beloved series.

The great news is that Netflix just dropped the Virgin River Season 5 trailer, and we're 100% already in our feelings about it.

We're gearing up for our biggest and best season yet!

When we last left things on Virgin River Season 4, not only did Mel realize that she was pregnant, but we finally got that long-awaited proposal we've been clamoring for since the series' inception.

Yes, Mel and Jack couldn't have ended on a better note as a couple, which was a relief after a tumultuous season that truly put this coveted pairing to the test in more ways than one.

Now, we have Jack and Mel happily engaged, expecting a sweet baby girl, and we know that Jack is the biological father.

Of course, Public Enemy #1 may still be Charmaine after the shocking cliffhanger during Virgin River Season 4 Episode 12 that Jack isn't the father of the twins after all.

It's one of many developments that we look forward to delving into most this season. But even with that bit of drama aside, there is so much to expect when we get those first ten episodes of the new season!

According to the synopsis, now that Jack and Mel are good, Jack will continue to do some personal work on himself, which consists of facing some of his past demons.

We can likely guess that this will relate to his drinking issue and perhaps his P.T.S.D., but of course, we know it'll also have something to do with Charmaine.

Meanwhile, the synopsis teases that Mel will have to face some issues with motherhood head-on and make a big decision.

Apparently, the promise of a bright future with a child will lead to a surprising connection to her past.

We can go on for ages about the primary romance, but the trailer teases some new romances, too, and some of them are more unexpected than one could've imagined!

From the looks of the trailer, Preacher may be finding love again, but there's a bit of mystery as to who the woman is he's playing handsies with -- is it Julia or someone else?

And we could've anticipated that Lizzie and Denny would only grow closer, and things appear to be heating up between the two in the promo.

Is it time for Lizzie to move on from Ricky and start anew? And even if she does, what challenges will this potential new couple face with Denny's terminal diagnosis?

It's promising to see Denny in the trailer because it feels like we'll get to know him better after he fell to the wayside for much of the previous season.

Curiously, the trailer doesn't give us much to chew on regarding Brady and Brie as a pairing. We're certainly hopeful, as we're huge fans of the couple here.

But the synopsis does tease that there will be a shocking breakup, and there aren't too many contenders!

We do catch Brie on the stand during a court proceeding.

It's safe to say she'll be standing up to the man who assaulted her, and we hope she'll have the support of all of Virgin River when that happens.

Meanwhile, Brady may be in yet another precarious position, and he's looking a bit banged up in the promo. He can never make it out of a season unscathed, can he?

The synopsis suggests that both Doc and Hope will have a challenging time coming to grips with their age and how they're impaired, and it makes them grapple with their identities.

But if it's one thing made abundantly clear in the trailer, the community will forever have their backs and support them.

Although, it may not be all roses with the community coming together.

The most gripping aspect of the trailer thus far is seeing a raging wildfire closing in on the small town, and it may test the limits of everyone in Virgin River as we see what they're made of in the process.

Heroes will emerge!

But just as natural disasters can bring a community together and initiate solidarity, they can also tear people apart and bring out the worst in them.

It seems we'll get a bit of both as we reach a point where the town has never quite been this divided.

Wildfires are terrifying, and it wouldn't be surprising if we may get an unexpected and devastating loss from this development.

The season plot teases that there will be a heartbreaking goodbye, which may align with a casualty of the wildfire. It certainly looks intense in the trailer!

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure.

Virgin River Season 5 Pt 1 premieres September 7 on Netflix. Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, featuring holiday episodes 11-12, will premiere November 30.

If you need a refresher or want to catch up on the series, you can check out our Virgin River Reviews.

Without further ado, check out the trailer for the new season below and hit the comments with all your reactions and thoughts!

<div> <small><a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com/de/" target="_blank">youtubeembedcode de</a></small> </div> <div> <small><a href="https://bingoutanlicens.se/" target="_blank">bingo utan licens</a></small> </div>

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on Twitter.