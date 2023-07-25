Virgin River Season 5: Premiere Date, Holiday Episodes Confirmed

On the heels of releasing many Virgin River Season 5 photos on Tuesday morning, Netflix has now confirmed the premiere date.

The first ten episodes will premiere Thursday, September 7, followed by two additional episodes on November 30.

Why the delay for the final two episodes of the season?

We're getting our first holiday episodes of the streaming sudser.

Amazing, right?

We can't wait to find out what becomes of our favorite characters, but knowing we'll spend the holidays with them makes the wait even more worthwhile.

As for what's about to go down, Netflix said that fans should expect "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart."

"Issues of motherhood push Mel [Alexandra Breckenridge] to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," the logline teases.

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack [Martin Henderson] squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine [Lauren Hammersley]."

"And as Doc [Tim Matheson] and Hope's [Annette O'Toole] respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Virgin River Season 4 wrapped with several cliffhangers, but the one that got fans talking was the revelation that Charmaine had been lying about Jack being the father to her twins.

As a result, we'll probably be watching Jack pick up the pieces following the news, despite the revelation that he is the father of Mel's child.

Yes, there's been a lot of baby drama on the show.

But somehow, the show keeps us tuning in for the relationships between the ensemble.

We don't have a trailer yet, but we're sure Netflix will be serving one up in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.