Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 18

at .

Did the gang manage to evade Cold War paranoia?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18, a new mystery brewed in Riverdale as Jughead tried to connect it to the murders in town.

Dinner & A Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Archie reconsidered his future after Uncle Frank gave him a hard time about his poetry writing.

Elsewhere, Betty was shocked to the core by a family secret.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 Quotes

Dilton Doily: In its inert state, Palladium is basically harmless. But, in its purest state, concentrated and compressed, scientists speculate it could be more volatile than plutonium. And if detonated, more destructive than a hydrogen bomb.
Jughead: This is starting to ring a bell for me.

Damn you and your fear-mongering, Jughead Jones.

Cheryl

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18 Photos

Cold War Paranoia - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18
Comic Book Creator - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18
Mommy Dearest - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 7
  3. Riverdale Season 7 Episode 18
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 18