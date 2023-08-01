When Calls the Heart: Hope Springs Eternal! Milestone 100th Episode to Air August 6

Have you been counting the When Calls the Heart episodes?

This Sunday, August 6, When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 2 will be the series’ 100th episode, and that’s one heck of an achievement.

Hearties, this is your time to celebrate the incredible milestone.

Most series don’t survive long enough to celebrate 100 episodes but Hope Valley will soon join this exclusive club.

Since premiering in 2014, the Hallmark Channel original primetime series has taken viewers through many moments of joy, tears and laughter.

While there have been some changes to the show since its premiere, one thing has remained strong and clear – “When Calls the Heart” is the feel-good TV viewers just can’t do without.

As When Calls the Heart Season 10 begins, the Hallmark favorite is beloved by viewers and has become a staple within households all over the world.

The 100th episode, “Hope Springs Eternal,” has everyone buzzing with talk of the Hot Springs and how it will help the town.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Lucas (Chris McNally) host Aunt Agatha (Karin Konoval, Schmigadoon!) and Julie (Charlotte Hegele, Air Crash Investigation) on an interesting visit to Hope Valley.

“If there’s anything we can take away from the success of When Calls the Heart, it’s that the stories we’re telling about these characters and their lives, resonate and matter deeply to so many of our viewers,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

“Reaching the 100-episode milestone is cause for celebration and is a testament to the heartwarming content we’re committed to bringing our viewers each week.”

“Producing 100 episodes is a great achievement and a tremendous honor.

“It makes us so proud to do what we do and proves there is a place for this kind of storytelling on television,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media.

When Calls the Heart is from WCTH 10 Productions Inc.

Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, MichaelShepard, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Lindsay Sturman, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Lindsay Sturman serves as showrunner.

Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley, Paul Redford, Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers.

Heather Nevin, Shelley Matheson, Doran S. Chandler and Vince Balzano are associate producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcom serve as producers.

Fearnley directed from a script by Thompson. Based on the novel When Calls the Heart, by Janette Oke.

Be sure to visit TV Fanatic after the episode airs for a full review of "Hope Springs Eternal."

