When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 2 Review: Hope Springs Eternal

Hope springs eternal, even if not everyone is on board.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 2 found Elizabeth and Lucas on the same page, Rosemary helping Lee score an essential contract, Bill's miraculous springs-related recovery, and the thought that tourism may be Hope Valley's salvation.

Let's dig in!

The springs are working miracles whether someone takes a dip or not.

They've proven to be medicinally valuable, but even better, they provide a reason for the community to gather and share what's most important to them -- supporting one another and enjoying each other's company.

That was something that Elizabeth's Aunt Agatha and sister Julie needed to understand about Hope Valley before they returned to Hamilton with the news Elizabeth and her fiance Lucas would not be returning with them.

I hear the family’s coming to meet you. Good luck with that!

We knew Elizabeth's family would try to get their prodigal daughter to return. It's natural for a family to want to be together. None of them recognized how Elizabeth's friends in Hope Valley are as much family to her as her flesh and blood.

Agatha and Julie took somewhat of a divide-and-conquer approach in their machinations, but there was never any genuine danger that they'd succeed.

As noted in my When Calls the Heart Season 10 Episode 1 review, Lucas has been very forthcoming about the importance of this town to his future and well-being.

He chose it carefully and with purpose. He has always wanted to settle down amongst friends and found his place in Hope Valley.

Elizabeth knows her family and understood they would be cunning and persistent in their methods, so she was concerned about what they might offer Lucas to lure him to Hamilton.

I didn't appreciate it when Rosemary suggested that perhaps Elizabeth was worried that she didn't know Lucas as well as she thought. It still feels like she's uncertain of Elizabeth's choosing Lucas and doesn't fully trust him herself.

That made Elizabeth second guess herself when, inside, she knew Lucas wouldn't cave. She was more concerned with the pressure he might feel to impress her family.

It's a shame that Elizabeth's mother cannot attend her wedding, but Elizabeth's life is in Hope Valley now, and her wedding should be, as well.

Elizabeth pointed out that Rosemary never talks about her family, and in response, Rosemary revealed her mother left her when she was quite young.

She was more likely projecting her insecurity over family in that regard when she spoke about Lucas.

Rosemary, who has a heart of gold, has a niggling sensation that she will follow in her mother's footsteps and won't be the mother she wants to be. Elizabeth shut that down quickly.

It's so sad that childhood trauma lingers well into adulthood and how it affects even your happiest circumstances. That Rosemary was even allowing that possibility a fraction of her attention is heartbreaking.

She's never been anything other than forthcoming with her feelings, and she wouldn't be the kind of woman who could keep possible disillusion for motherhood a secret.

But I did love how she used it just a tad to help win Lee the contract he was trying to land.

You know, Lee always says, if you work with friends, you can sort it out as friends. Who can put a price on that? Well, Lee can. And he will save you money. [laughs] Oh, the baby just kicked! Rosemary Permalink: You know, Lee always says, if you work with friends, you can sort it out as friends. Who can...

There's a reason why she's such a good writer and editor. She has incredible powers of persuasion and knows when and how to use them.

Lee's success is just the tip of the iceberg for what appears to be a renaissance for the struggling town.

Bill Avery doesn't often allow himself indulgences, but he's been indulging happily and frequently in the hot springs. I'd say his disdain for medicine prompted him to give it a try.

Whatever the reason, he had a spring in his step that was as unmistakable as his bathing suit hanging wet outside his home at all hours of the day.

The possibility that this little discovery could turn around Hope Valley had to be shared, no matter how many "no swimming" signs he posted around them.

While I love the idea of Hope Springs and tourism boosting Hope Valley's economy, I wish the springs were a little more substantial.

To bring in tourists who can only swim one at a time seems like a long shot.

Of course, there is more in the valley to discover and enjoy, but they're so small that you have to wonder how you could call a few people coming to town to enjoy them tourism.

I realize they probably don't have the budget to build anything bigger or to increase their size with CGI, but that's a nit I just had to pick at least once!

It's not warm fuzzies for everyone, though, as there are still holdouts for all the hope the valley has to offer.

I just returned from watching Oppenheimer, and thinking about the movie while writing about WCTH brings me to Henry Gowen, whose guilty conscience could break him.

I’ll never understand Henry. The whole town has forgiven him, so why can’t he forgive himself?

Only two people do not forgive Henry for his trespasses -- Henry himself and the owner of the mine.

Henry needs his community more than ever, but he's turned his back on them and himself, and if he doesn't snap out of it, he'll spend a very long time in prison.

Bill, Lee, and Lucas had been trying to strategize Henry's defense, but Henry not only wasn't involved, he didn't want it. Instead of embracing the outstretched hands offering forgiveness and help, he shut the door on them and pleaded guilty.

The only possible miracle is that a lenient and compassionate judge understands what's happening and saves Henry from himself. But is it even worth the risk if he refuses to participate in life any longer?

At what point do you let someone who doesn't want a second chance to their own devices?

This is When Calls the Heart, so it's unlikely that will happen, but the frustration is real.

The other frustrating story is Faith's denial of whatever happened between her and Nathan and her refusal to admit there was and still is something between them.

Faith: Nathan, it doesn’t really help to just avoid things.

Nathan: I’m not, since you ended things.

Faith: I’m sorry. I don’t have time for this! But, for the record, I didn’t end anything. Do you know why? Because there was nothing to end.

Nathan: That’s not true.

Just like with Bill, Lucas, and Lee for Henry, Mei and Fiona (and Florence and Molly, too!) are trying to help Faith see the error of her ways. She's a stubborn woman.

She, too, has to snap out of it, if not for herself, then for Mike, who will continue his pursuit of her until she's off the market. That poor guy is trying so hard, but there are obstacles at every corner.

In her rush to flee from her feelings, she put herself in danger and was actually robbed at fingerpoint. Sure, that was funny, but the next time, it might be a real bandit with a real gun.

Maybe Nathan accompanying her to her out-of-town appointments will give them some time to discuss whatever happened between them so they can either move beyond it or into each other's arms.

And dang it, we need to know, too, so let's get that show on the road -- literally!

