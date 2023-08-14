Yellowstone Star Teases “Crazy Bloodbath” Could Be on the Horizon

With Yellowstone gearing up for its last-ever episodes, there's a lot of excitement about how the hit Western will end.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, spoke to TV Line earlier this year before the series' demise was revealed.

The actor has been present for some of the most shocking storylines and isn't ruling out plenty of bloodshed in the back half of Yellowstone Season 5.

"The potential is there," he told the outlet. 

"We've seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be."

"I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence," he added.

"It was a different kind of intensity than we've had in previous seasons," he elaborated.

"Maybe that's a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way."

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Jamie and Sarah were last seen plotting to eliminate John (Costner) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

Then again, John and Beth were also plotting Jamie's downfall, so it was a decent tease about what to expect when the series returns.

Yellowstone has taken plenty of risks in the storytelling department in the past, but we have to imagine that will be heightened somewhat with the news that the series is ending.

Given how late in the game the cancellation came, there has been plenty of skepticism about how the series will end.

Truthfully, it's nearly impossible for Yellowstone to go out on a high note. (We even wrote about it!)

Paramount revealed the series would wrap up earlier this year, but there's no telling how many episodes we're getting.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has hinted that he'll write how many episodes are required to give the show a decent ending.

Unfortunately, there's also the question of talent availability.

Of course, a dual Hollywood strike means the show won't be able to resume filming until a fair deal is reached for the writers and actors.

There are so many unanswered questions about the final season, so all we can do is buckle up and hope we get answers soon.

If you want to be kept in the loop, bookmark our Yellowstone Season 5B: Everything We Know post.

We'll keep you updated with premiere dates, spoilers, and all the news you need about the show.

What are your thoughts on a potential bloodbath for the show?

Do you think it will make for a shocking conclusion?

Hit the comments.

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network. Yellowstone Season 1 will air on CBS this fall, marking the show's broadcast debut.

