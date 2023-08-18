Zero Tolerance: Audible Drama From James Patterson, Starring Hilary Swank Sets Premiere Date

Audible has been killing it with its foray into scripted originals, and its next offering sounds like another winner.

Zero Tolerance, co-written by authors James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, is set to debut Thursday, August 24.

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily, Away) is set to lead the voice cast for the project.

The audio drama also stars Christine Ko and Melonie Diaz.

"Sergeant Jo Barnes (Swank) and her elite, all-female U.S. Army investigative team are renowned for cracking complex sex crime cases within the military," the exciting synopsis teases.

"Their latest mission takes them to the Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin Army Base in California, to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Private Nichelle Simmons—a soldier who accused a comrade of assault."

"But when the accused is inexplicably set free, their case takes a sinister turn."

"As Jo, Maddie (Ko), and Luna (Diaz) delve deeper, they encounter resistance at every turn."

"Facing a race against time, the trio is determined to uncover the truth at all costs, confronting dangerous adversaries who are capable of anything—even murder."

It sounds compelling, right?

Many of the biggest stars have been lending their voices to original drama series on the platform of late, including Jon Hamm and John Slattery.

The projects are just like novels but told in chapters split into episodes, so you get that structure of a TV series, which is always fun.

They're good for when you're multi-tasking, too.

You don't have to have your eyes glued to the screen to discover what's happening.

That's a major positive in our book.

And with fewer shows on the air right now due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's plenty of other content to devour as we await the time in which a fair deal is reached for the talent who brings our favorite series to life.

Check out a sneak peek clip for Zero Tolerance below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.