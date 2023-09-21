Angus Cloud: Euphoria Star's Cause of Death Revealed

We have an update on the tragic death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

According to Variety, the 25-year-old died of an accidental overdose.

The actor's cause of death was cited as the result of intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement on July 31 when his death was reported.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud originated the role of Fez on HBO's smash hit series Euphoria, where he starred opposite Zendaya.

He was initially set only to be a part of the early episodes of Euphoria Season 1, but that plan changed, and Fez became a more prominent player in the second season.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon," series creator Sam Levinson said in the aftermath of the actor's death.

"He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression."

"I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote at the time.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

She continued, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…' they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time," she concluded, "and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

May Angus Cloud rest in peace.

Euphoria is slated to return in 2025 on HBO.

