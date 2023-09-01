Blue Bloods to Air 10 Fan-Favorite Episodes This Fall, and Your Vote is Needed

As Blue Bloods Season 14 remains in limbo due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS has a special treat for fans this fall.

The network will air classic episodes of the hit drama series on Fridays, beginning September 29, 2023.

"CBS is calling on all BLUE BLOODS fans to pull up a chair to Reagan family dinners by voting on favorite classic episodes via the official series social channels, beginning Thursday, Aug. 31.," reads the press release.

"Viewers are asked to submit their votes between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8 by following @CBSBlueBloods on Facebook."

"The winning selections will be broadcast weekly on Fridays on the CBS Television Network," CBS adds.

"Fans will get to choose from an assortment of episodes across all 13 seasons of Friday’s #1 primetime program."

It's a compelling way to keep fans engaged as the series continues an extended hiatus without original episodes being ready to air.

Unless a fair deal is reached between the AMPTP and the writers and actors, there's a high chance episodes won't be ready to air during the 2023-24 season, which could lead to many broadcast dramas being off the air for over a year.

Blue Bloods has a passionate fanbase who watches the series every time it airs, whether in originals or encores.

Having fans vote to rank the ten best episodes is interesting because people have vastly different views on pivotal moments in the hit drama's 13-year history.

If you watch Blue Bloods online, you know there's plenty to talk about because plenty happens on the show.

Blue Bloods is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.40 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, the series scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.

Since the show’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, Blue Bloods has maintained its #1 position at 10:00 PM, leading the Network’s top-rated Friday night lineup.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers. BLUE BLOODS is produced by CBS Studios.

What are your thoughts on the decision to allow fans to vote?

Hit the comments.

Catch encores on Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.