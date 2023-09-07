Fanatic Feed: Damon Wayans Jr. to Host Raid the Cage, Olivia Rodrigo Returns to VMAs, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the TV news you need to know from Thursday, September 7, 2023.

CBS has announced an "action-packed" new game show for the fall.

Damon Wayans Jr. will host Raid the Cage, premiering on Friday, October 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

In addition to hosting, Wayans Jr. also serves as an executive producer of the series.

Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins joins Wayans Jr. as co-host of the fresh take on a format that has thrilled viewers in over 15 countries internationally.

"Together, the duo brings an infectious chemistry to the series, where the goal is to get in, get out and get rich," the logline teases.

"Strategy, teamwork and nerve are key to winning big in Raid the Cage."

"In the new game show, two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close," CBS adds.

"Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car!"

"After three lively rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and "Beat the Cage" for the biggest prizes of the night."

It sounds like the perfect addition to the CBS fall schedule, right?

Meanwhile, MTV is adding a familiar face to its coverage of the VMAs.

Olivia Rodrigo joins the performer lineup at the 2023 VMAs Live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 PM ET/PT.

With six nods this year, including the coveted "Video of the Year," Olivia Rodrigo returns to the VMAs stage following the highly anticipated release of her sophomore album GUTS."

Additional performers during the event include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has announced a premiere date and promo for Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory.

All episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 13.

"While on expedition off the icy coast of Antarctica to film the very rare type B1 killer whales — it's estimated there are only 100 alive today — National Geographic Explorer and BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory filmed two humpback whales interfering as B1 orcas hunted their favorite prey: the Weddell seal, which can weigh up to 1200 pounds," the streaming service teases.

"The whales swam over to the site of the attack to disrupt the killer whales from capturing the seal, though they ultimately failed to save its life."

"This fascinating moment revealed a phenomenon where one species of marine animal appears to be trying to protect another."

"Scientists believe that because killer whales occasionally take humpback whale calves for food, this drives the adult humpbacks to try to stop any killer whale hunt they come across."

