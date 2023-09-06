Gen V: The Boys Franchise Relocates to College in Violent Trailer for Spinoff

There's never a dull moment in The Boys universe, and we're sure Gen V will hold on to that when it finally premieres later this month.

Prime Video went public Wednesday with the full-length trailer, and it's a violent display of superheroes-in-the-making.

Gen V features an electric cast of younger superheroes, each with their own powers, and the footage hints at some powerful team-ups.

But that doesn't mean everyone gets along.

No, this group is pushed together in a way that doesn't sit right with their peers.

We see lots of bad decisions being made, which means the series will show heroes, villains, and those in between.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.

"Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given," according to the official description.

"These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking."

"They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed," the logline for the Prime Video drama continues.

"When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter and appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from the original series.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.