General Hospital Shocker: Rena Sofer Books Return, 26 Years After Departure

Are you ready, General Hospital fans?

The sudsy ABC daytime soap opera is bringing back a familiar face, and we're convinced this is some of the best casting news we've heard in a long time.

People reports that Daytime Emmy winner Rena Sofer has booked a comeback as Lois Cerullo.

Yes, this is really happening.

As General Hospital Fans will be well aware, Sofer has been away from the show for 26 years, so this will be exciting for fans who have watched for decades.

Typically, this type of casting gets older fans to check back in with the show who had maybe fallen off over the years.

Lois' comeback coincides with her ex-husband Ned's battle with amnesia.

Ned has become convinced he's Eddie Maine, his alter ego from the '90s.

There's a lot of drama currently happening on-screen on General Hospital, but fans will be excited about Lois' reunion with Ned, as well as her daughter, Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton.

Lois and Ned's relationship was non-existent when Lois skipped town following their second divorce.

Lois had many friends in town, many of whom would be surprised by her return.

There's no telling at this stage how long Rena will be sticking around, but the actress started filming earlier this month and is expected back on screen in October.

Despite leaving General Hospital all those years ago, Rena has remained a firm fixture on the small screen.

She wrapped a nine-year stint on The Bold and the Beautiful as Quinn Fuller in 2022.

It's been a big year for General Hospital in terms of former stars staging comebacks.

Kassie DePaiva recently reprised One Life to Live's Blair on the series.

The daytime soaps have a rich tapestry of characters, and it's always interesting to check in with those who have been off the screen the longest.

Catch new episodes on weekdays on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.