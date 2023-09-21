Griselda: Sofia Vergara Limited Series Sets January Premiere on Netflix

Are you ready to see Sofia Vergara like never before?

Netflix has revealed Griselda, its limited series from the creators of Narcos, will premiere in 2024.

The six-part series will debut on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

All episodes will be available on day one, and with the series being billed as limited, we're sure it will be the entire series.

Yes, some projects have been renewed based on their success, so that could change down the line.

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."

Vergara is best known for playing the fun-loving Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC's hit Modern Family.

Since 2020, she's been a judge on America's Got Talent, but taking on the role of Griselda is a considerable change of pace for the beloved actress.

Vergara is also set to executive produce the series alongside Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz.

Baiz is set to direct all six episodes.

Ingrid Escajeda (Justified) and Narcos co-creator Doug Miro serve as co-showrunners.

In addition to Vergara, Griselda stars Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans), Alberto Ammann (Narcos), Christian Tappan (Snowfall), and Diego Trujillo (Los Reyes).

Also starring is Paulina Dávila (Luis Miguel: The Series), Gabriel Sloyer (Power), José Zúñiga (Madam Secretary), Fredy Yate (Loving Pablo), Julieth Restrepo (Loving Pablo), and Juliana Aidén Martinez.

Rounding out the cast are Martín Rodríguez, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Camilo Jiménez, Alberto Amann, and Carolina Giraldo, aka singer Karol G.

It's an impressive cast, and we can't wait to see what the series has in store when it premieres in 2024.

For now, check out the first promo below.

What are your thoughts on the plot details and cast?

Do you think the show looks good?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.