Lifetime Announces Movies Starring Jenna Dewan & Chrishell Stause

Lifetime has been killing it with its slate of gripping slate of movies throughout 2023.

As we head into the year's final quarter, we can take solace in the fact that the cable network is bringing out the big guns.

The network has confirmed November premiere dates for Devil on My Doorstep and You're Not Supposed to Be Here.

You're Not Supposed to Be Here will debut on Saturday, November 4, at 8/7c, and we have all the details.

Chrishell Stause stars opposite Diora Baird, with the pair playing a couple whose babymoon to a remote mountain town is anything but peaceful.

The movie came from a concept by Lauren Caster, who won The WrapWomen and Lifetime PitchFest for Emerging Female Filmmakers in 2021, as part of Lifetime's Broader Focus initiative that supports female creatives.

"When pregnant lesbian couple Zoe and Kennedy struggle with the stress of work and family life, Kennedy's boss offers them a cabin getaway in the woods," the logline teases.

"When they arrive at the beautiful cabin located in a remote mountain town, the locals aren't all overly welcoming," Lifetime adds.

"Zoe feels uncomfortable with the looks and stares of the townsfolk, and questions if their unwanted attention has to do with them as a same-sex couple, while Kennedy tries to reassure her it's her pregnancy hormones getting the best of her."

"Just as the two let their guards down, their nightmare begins," the logline teases.

"They realize they are completely unprepared for what is in store, and that the townspeople want something the two have."

You're Not Supposed to Be Here also features Curtis Hamilton (Insecure), Heather Matarazzo (Welcome to the Dollhouse), Devon Gummersall (My So-Called Life), Drew Powell (Ray Donovan), Jeante Godlock (The Simone Biles Story), and TikTok star Alejandro Rosario.

You're Not Supposed to Be Here is produced by Cartel Pictures and is executive produced by Stan Spry and Eric Woods.

Nicole L. Thompson directs from a script written by Erica Lane and developed from a concept by Lauren Caster.

Meanwhile, Devil on My Doorstep features real-life partners Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee and premieres Saturday, November 11, at 8/7c.

The movie is part of Dewan's overall production deal with Lifetime via her Everheart Productions with Kyle McNally, who is also an executive producer.

Devil On My Doorstep is the story of an influencer who becomes the object of affection and obsession by more than one person.

"When Chloe (Lyndon Smith), a delivery dispatcher at a local shipping facility, notices the odd behavior of Theo (Kazee), one of the delivery drivers who is grabbing packages daily for someone not on his usual route, she discovers he is secretly stealing packages so he can meet the homeowner, social media influencer Natasha (Dewan)," the logline teases.

Driven by her own curiosity, Chloe finds herself as enamored with Natasha as Theo is."

"Soon, Chloe develops a full-blown obsession and takes on a new identity to befriend Natasha. But Sloan (Rachel Lindsay), Natasha's best friend and manager, begins to grow increasingly suspicious of the newcomers in Natasha's life and will do anything to protect her, even if it means putting herself in danger."

Devil On My Doorstep is produced by Cartel Pictures and Everheart Productions.

Stan Spry and Eric Woods serve as executive producers for Cartel Pictures. Jenna Dewan and Kyle McNally serve as executive producers for Everheart Productions.

Steve Kazee also executive produces. Brittany Underwood directs from a script written by Justin D. James.

