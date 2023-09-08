Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Gets Fall Premiere Date on Apple TV+, and the Breathtaking Teaser Trailer Is Here

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises to be the must-watch TV event of the fall season.

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming Monsterverse series.

The series is based on Legendary's Monsterverse and stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will debut with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The series comes from Legendary Television and is co-developed and executive-produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville.

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's Monsterverse is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature.

"Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real," the streaming service teases.

The Monsterverse has accumulated nearly two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The promo is fantastic and confirms that the transition to the small screen doesn't mean the visuals will take a hit.

They're better than ever. Check out the clip below.

