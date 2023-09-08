Monsieur Spade: AMC Reveals Trailer for Clive Owen Drama Ahead of 2024 Debut

Clive Owen will be on the case when Monsieur Spade premieres on AMC in 2024.

AMC Networks released a first-look teaser trailer for its upcoming crime drama, premiering on AMC and AMC+ in early 2024.

The six-episode limited series is co-created, written, and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit, Logan, Minority Report), who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz).

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett's 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon.

"The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France," the logline teases.

"By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet."

"But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything."

"Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent," AMC adds.

"As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established."

"Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers."

Shot on location in France, Monsieur Spade features a prominent ensemble cast in up-and-comer Cara Bossom (Radioactive) as Teresa, Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, and Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs) as Marguerite Devereaux.

The cast also includes Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night) as Gabrielle, Stanley Weber (Outlander) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) as George Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood) as Philippe Saint Andre, and Rebecca Root (The Queen's Gambit) as Cynthia Fitzsimmons.

Monsieur Spade is co-created, written, and executive-produced by Frank, who also serves as director, and Fontana.

Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Clive Owen, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli, and David Helpern also serve as executive producers.

In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV (The Returned, No Man's Land), who also handled local production services in France and Canal+.

FilmNation Entertainment (I Know This Much Is True) handles international distribution outside of North America.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.