Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Reveals Gruesome Trailer Ahead of Paramount+ Debut

There's no shortage of horror offerings on the streaming services this Halloween.

Paramount+ debuted the official trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Tuesday, and it looks to be a worthy franchise reboot.

Yes, we're surprised even to say it!

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies, Mrs. Fletcher), Forrest Goodluck (Lawmen: Bass Reeves, The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (The Boys in the Boat, Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher, Gangs of New York), and Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs, The Gifted).

Also starring is Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country, Long Slow Exhale), with Pam Grier (Cinnamon, Jackie Brown), and David Duchovny (Bucky F*cking Dent and Californication).

"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow," the logline for the flick reads.

"Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, and serves as a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better…

The movie is a Paramount+ original movie in association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, is a Di Bonaventura Pictures Production, and is based on the novel Pet Sematary by Stephen King.

The movie is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, in her directorial debut, with a script written by Beer and Jeff Buhler and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.

We've already had a successful reboot of the Evil Dead universe this year, and it looks like Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will revive another iconic horror franchise.

There's always apprehension with reboots or revivals, but the most crucial part of any horror is the thrills and chills.

By that metric, the trailer covers all bases.

Check out the promo below and chat with me in the comments about your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.