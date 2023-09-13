Shining Vale Season 2: Pat's Attempt to Rebuild Her Life Is Derailed by a Familiar Face

How does Pat (Courteney Cox) possibly bounce back following the events of Shining Vale Season 1?

Starz unveiled the official trailer for Shining Vale Season 2 on Wednesday, and it won't be an easy task.

The series also stars Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage.

The cast is rounded out by Emmy Award® nominees Judith Light, Allison Tolman, and Sherilyn Fenn.

On Shining Vale Season 2, the Phelps must battle their demons both internally… and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale, and it's more than just Rosemary (Sorvino).

"Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don't need her, Terry doesn't remember her and to make matters worse, Pat's new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary."

"Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past," Starz teases.

"Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!"

The trailer showcases Pat's tenacity to help her family recover from the prior season's worrying lows.

However, her kids seem less enthusiastic about having her back in their lives.

Pat also struggles to make her career her focus, with her publisher against some of her actions.

The promo hints at the pair on quite the collision course as they both want different things to be said.

Pat takes immediate issue with the book's marketing, and based on the reaction from the first readers, it may get banned.

Yes, really.

The series is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment.

Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan and is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman, and Kapital Entertainment.

Shining Vale Season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The episodes will be available at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.