The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer Promises a Terrifying Halloween Treat

Mike Flanagan's grip on the horror genre will continue on Netflix this fall with The Fall of the House of Usher.

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer for The Haunting of Hill House creator's next project.

The drama is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe and follows the Usher family as "past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

It's a compelling hook and the official trailer promises we're in for a terrifying journey across eight episodes.

Will there be a way to stop this mysterious individual from the past, or will the Ushers realize that death is inevitable?

The footage raises many questions about the family's dealings, and truthfully, they may be one of the most despicable families on the small screen.

Based on the first footage alone, this family makes the Roy siblings from Succession look tame.

That's no easy feat, but it does give us some indication of why someone has it out for the family.

The impressive cast of The Fall of the House of Usher includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, and Paola Nuñez.

Also starring are Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, and Malcolm Goodwin.

Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet are also on the cast list.

Flanagan manages to command all-star performers for his works, and The Fall of the House of Usher is no different.

Many of these names have worked with him on The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and even Midnight Mass.

Flanagan directs four episodes, with Michael Fimogari directing the other four.

Executive producers include Trevor Macy and Flanagan of Intrepid Pictures, as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari.

The horror series premieres its eight-part season on Thursday, October 12, just in time for spooky season.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.