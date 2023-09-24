The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Paris Sera Toujours Paris

Well, that's one way to change the series' trajectory.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 3 featured a trip to Paris, bombshells about Laurent's past, shocking reunions, and multiple cliffhangers that will drive the remainder of the season.

We'll start with Isabelle and Quinn because that came so out of the blue that I'm wrestling with whether it was too convenient or should have been expected.

Quinn proved resourceful on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 2, and it seems he's continued to be smart about decisions throughout a decade in the apocalypse.

Isabelle's apprehension about going to Paris now makes perfect sense: She was worried about bumping into the ex she left high and dry on the side of the road as zombies made their way into Paris.

In Isabelle's defense, Paris was filled with reminders of her past before she found faith and made it her mission to help people for the greater good.

It must have been hard for Quinn to believe she was this changed woman after what he witnessed of her in the past. While Quinn felt betrayed by her actions, he must have a deep love for her.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the moment he locked eyes with her, you could tell he was thinking about the good times.

It's just a shame that he went on to reveal that he had sex with Lily, which, in turn, paved the way for her demise.

Well, that's how Isabelle viewed it initially before realizing she wouldn't be where she is today without the fateful events of that night happening.

The apocalypse changes people, and there's a good chance Isabelle wouldn't still be alive had she not found the monastery all those years ago.

There are so many variables in life. Isabelle's initial annoyance at Daryl about going to Paris and trying to be a hero was driven by her being reminded of her past and learning about this betrayal.

There are many similarities between Daryl and Isabelle, but the best part of their dynamic is they're not afraid to call each other out.

Their massive argument at Falou's settlement confirmed as much. Isabelle wanted Daryl to know that she believes everything happened in her life for a reason, but Daryl's struggling with the lies Laurent's been told.

He's well aware of the emotional ramifications on Laurent if it does turn out he's just a regular child. His birth was extraordinary, but with science at what can only be described as a standstill, there could be way more like Laurent out there.

Yes, there's a good chance he has some antibodies that protect him against the virus, but how do we know that is the case?

Isabelle and everyone else is desperately clinging to this hope that he can be the key to reviving humanity, but how will they react if it isn't the case?

Returning to Isabelle's apartment was never going to lead to anything good. The outbreak had ravaged the area, so it was a miracle she and Daryl escaped unscathed.

The sad part of Isabelle's journey is that the lies are now exposed, and Laurent's perception of her has been changed forever.

She wants to keep him safe, but she's helicopter-parenting him, which doesn't sit right with him.

Now that he knows the truth about his past, it's hard to tell where he goes next. Will he return to Quinn?

Quinn knows Codron and his men are searching for Daryl, so I imagine he'll come along for the ride until he can save his son.

There's also the possibility that Quinn will believe Laurent is a constant reminder of his mistakes, so maybe he'll help his son get somewhere safe and check back out of his life.

Laurent will feel some way about having a father after losing his mother. Quinn will probably get wind of the importance of Laurent's place in this world and have something to say about it.

It's crazy how the series managed to turn its format on its head with a matter of scenes, but I can't wait to see how this shakes out.

Codron getting the go-ahead from Genet to apprehend Daryl wasn't a surprise. Codron believes Daryl murdered his brother on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 1, so he thinks he has to travel this path of vengeance.

Genet is pissed with Daryl for ruining three years of research, so she wants him to pay for what she deems a crime.

It seems all three characters are on a collision course, and the sooner their paths intersect, the better.

The fight between Daryl and Codron was another well-choreographed set piece, but it culminating in Daryl falling through a rooftop didn't land as well as it should have.

The biggest flaw with TWD: Daryl Dixon is in how it continually puts Norman Reedus' alter ego in peril, but with three episodes to go and another season in the works, it's hard to believe anything bad will happen to him.

"Paris Sera Toujours Paris" was another excellent episode of this spinoff. It continues to forge a new path for the franchise, and I can't wait to see what happens next.

