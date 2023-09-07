Tulsa King Season 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else There is to Know

Sylvester Stallone hit the small screen in a big way when Tulsa King premiered in November 2022.

Tulsa King Season 1 concluded with many unresolved things, so we're rounding up all the information we know about Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King Season 2 Renewal Status

Anything Sylvester Stallone touches turns to gold. The same can be said for creator Taylor Sheridan, so it's no surprise that Paramount+ quickly renewed Tulsa King for Season 2.

"Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios in November 2022.

"Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth - none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

So, there we have it. Tulsa King Season 2 is definitely happening.

Tulsa King Season 2 Cast: Who's In?

The cast has not been confirmed, but we shouldn't expect there to be many changes.

We should expect Stallone to return as Dwight Manfredi, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, and Andrea Savage as Stacy.

Garret Hedlund should be back as Mitch Keller, Max Casella as Armand "Manny" Truisi, Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Invernizzi, and Dana Delany as Margaret Deveraux.

The rest of the cast should be rounded out by Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Chris Caldovino as Goodie, and Tatiana Zappardino as Tina.

There should be some casting news in the lead-up to the premiere, so we'll keep this space updated.

Tulsa King Season 2: Plot Details

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 left plenty of plot threads dangling in the air, including what Dwight could even do.

His back was against the wall when the first season concluded, but if the series has taught us anything, he knows how to get himself out of sticky situations.

The tricky part will be whether he has to turn his back on any of his former allies to cut a deal to save himself. Oh, the possibilities!

There's nothing quite like a show with many things going for it, and Tulsa King is one of those shows.

We don't know where things will go next, but we know we'll be seated when new episodes are streaming.

When Will Tulsa King Season 2 Premiere?

This is a tricky question because there's no telling who's taking creative control of Tulsa King Season 2.

Terence Winter was removed as showrunner following Tulsa King Season 1, and there's been no mention of a replacement, hinting that production hasn't even begun.

Taylor Sheridan has a mountain of high-quality shows in various stages of development, so there's no telling where Tulsa King lies in terms of priority.

There's also the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to consider. Episodes can't be written, and the actors can't work because the strike rules prevent them from doing so.

We hope for a resolution that gives the writers and stars of these excellent shows the compensation and benefits they deserve.

Until there's more clarity on the above situations, there's no telling when Tulsa King Season 2 can premiere. There's a good chance not a single episode has been written.

Tulsa King Season 2: Is There a Trailer?

With no known footage filmed and a premiere date thought to be a long way off, Paramount+ won't start the promotional train until a premiere date is known.

There's also the issue of no footage in the can, so we shouldn't expect an official promo to be released for a long time.

Tulsa King Season 2: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

When Paramount+ issued a speedy renewal for Tulsa King Season 2 last year, an episode order was not confirmed.

We're sure we'll be looking at 8-10 episodes, but it will all come down to how many episodes are required to tell the story best.

It's hard to imagine Paramount+ saying no to Sheridan and Stallone if they require more episodes than the first.

Where Can I Watch Tulsa King?

Tulsa King is a Paramount+ original series, so you'll need to sign up for the streaming service to watch the series as it plays out.

However, some episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 aired on Paramount Network as part of a cross-network promotion to tease this new show.

Paramount Network recently aired 1883 Season 1 in its entirety, so there is a chance all episodes of Tulsa King will make their way to the cable network, possibly in the lead-up to Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King Season 1 has been released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Has Tulsa King Been Renewed for Season 3?

Tulsa King hasn't been renewed beyond Season 2, but there's a high chance it will continue.

The cast and creatives aside, the show is a strong performer. The second season would have to be a disaster for Paramount+ to consider cancellation.

